The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/25/2025

-YAY! It is a Jennifer Tilly episode. I absolutely love having her on the show.

-Jennifer ordering the most expensive caviar on the menu because it probably tastes the best is so on brand for her.

-I love how Jennifer got Sutton a Dolce and Gabbana gift while on her trip. I love their friendship.

-Sutton told Jennifer about the Dorit debacle, which means this is going to cause problems later.

-Kyle playing/being with her puppy babies will never not make me smile.

-It is so heartbreaking to see Kyle break down over all the changes in her life and where things stand with Mauricio.

-Boz having everyone from her fertility specialist to her waxer come to her house to help her out is such goals. I would love to have my waxer/nail girl/hairdresser etc. come to my house instead of me leaving all the time.

-I know Boz wants a baby and it is going to be so heartbreaking if she and Keely aren’t able to conceive/carry a baby to term.

-This caviar party is only going to end in disaster. Dorit and Sutton still have beef with each other and Dorit is planning on antagonizing Sutton at the party….because why not?

-I want to do a caviar and caftans luncheon….except without caviar because no way in hell would I be able to afford it. Pizza and caftans? Cookies and caftans? Maybe just a caftan party?

-I didn’t expect Jennifer and Garcelle to be twinning, but I kind of love it!

-The morally corrupt Faye Resnick is in the house!

-Sutton referring to Dorit’s younger friends as The Baby-Sitters Club made me laugh more than it should have.

-Dorit, I am no expert, but if an invitation says caviar and caftans, a caftan is probably the dress code. Of course, she just read the caviar part and didn’t bother with the rest.

-Dorit and Sutton are fighting before everyone’s been served their drinks. Lovely.

-As an aside, I am so proud of Kyle’s sobriety journey.

-I had no idea both Jennifer and her sister were both nominated for Academy Awards, that is so cool.

-Why is Sutton randomly speaking French?

-How many people do you have in you? WTF? Sutton, I love you, but WHAT?

-Table announcement time! Is Britani from RHOSLC there?

-Sutton and Dorit are fighting over Booze-Gate, Party-Gate and who knows what else….I am so sick of these two and their theatrics.

-My wallet is bigger than yours! Are we three? What next? My purse can beat up your purse?

-Sutton called Dorit Missy and keeps calling her out on EVERYTHING!

-Dorit is giving high school mean girl right now and that is an insult to high school mean girls.

-Jennifer sitting there eating her food and saying a food fight would be messy and expensive is such a mood. Love her!

-Sutton is not going to accept Dorit’s ‘apology.’

-Kyle doesn’t even want to be a part of this and is being forced to, thanks to Dorit. Her making Sutton switch seats is giving mommy having enough of her kids fighting.

-How the hell is the morally corrupt Faye Resnick the voice of reason with these women?

-ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR A CAVIAR BAKED POTATO? WTF? I don’t even spend that much on two months of groceries, let alone a meal!

-Kyle being so understanding and defending Sutton is so sweet, especially since she knows that Dorit’s words can be triggering. She is right too, anyone who makes drinking and drugging comments to someone who lost someone to addiction/suicide/had someone deal with addiction/was an addict is just so cruel.

-Everyone is in shock over the Mauricio having a girlfriend news. Kyle is in denial about Mauricio knowing the paparazzi watching him, but everyone else thinks he planned it for attention.

-Sutton actually thinks Kyle and Mauricio are using the media to tell their respective stories.

-More next week, stay tuned.