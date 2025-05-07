Night Court Recap for A Decent Proposal

The episode opens with Abby preparing for her date with Jake. She shows Dan, Gurgs, Julianne and Wyatt her dress choices as they talk about this being the first date since the breakup. Dan lets it slip that there is a proposal planned after Abby leaves.

Later on, Abby tries to get Jake to tell her where they are going, but he will only say it is one of her favorite places….but not the pet store since she is no longer allowed there. Meanwhile, Dan tells Flobert about the proposal. Flobert thinks it is going too fast even though Dan reminds him they were together for awhile.

Back in court, Abby presides over a couple of teenage runaways, using the names Batman and Sylvia Plath, who want to get married. She tries to get them to give their real names but they refuse and say they just want to get hitched. She calls for a recess, which confuses the guy.

Carl is visiting Julianne and giving her cappuccino. He also tries to make friends with Dan who is confused.

Jake searches through a vat of mashed potatoes because he lost the ring. Dan yells at him for losing it as Jake says he last saw it at the metal detector where he ran into a man with a face tattoo. He realizes it may have been stolen.

Abby walks in as Jake says he can’t propose without a ring….and breaks out into Ring Around the Rosie. Abby is confused especially since Jake has hands covered in potatoes. The gang say its for a charity called Vats for Bats doing a challenge. Wyatt pretends to participate by putting his hands in coleslaw where he finds a watch.

Abby and Flobert try to convince the teens to not get married by pretending to be their bosses, mothers-in-law and babies. The teens still want to get married.

Dan, Gurgs and Wyatt try to look into mugshots to find the forehead tattoo guy who can lead them to the ring. Carl brings them meatball subs and continues to drive Dan crazy with his clinginess and suggestion to take salsa lessons. He also says that there is a Super Bowl ring at a pawn shop he wouldn’t mind getting proposed to with, but everyone poo poos the idea of going to the shop for a ring.

Jake lets it be known that he is proposing at the courthouse when Gurgs says the decorations arrived. Wyatt thinks this was doomed from the start.

A huge box of decorations shows up, with Gurgs and Wyatt trying to guess what is inside. They think it is a nude statue of Abby. She walks in, looking for Jake because the case is taking longer than she expected.

The box turns out to have stuff for a kid’s birthday party. Wyatt says Jake can make it work by making Old McDonald into a proposal song but Jake thinks this is a disaster.

Gurgs thinks this is funny, while Julianne makes fun of him for the ‘off-brand Chuck E Cheese’ proposal.

Abby tries to still convince the teens to not get married and tries to get Jake to help, not realizing that he is planning on proposing. This leads to him leaving upset.

Flobert comes in with more props to help with Abby’s plan. She finally puts a tie on ‘Batman’ and a napkin on ‘Sylvia’s’ head and says she will marry them. ‘Sylvia’ says she doesn’t want this and just wanted to get a later curfew. She goes to call her mommy as ‘Batman’ says she won’t get his bike in the divorce.

Dan and Julianne discover that Carl is locked in the morgue and leave them there as they continue to bond.

Abby goes through ice cream she took from the broken freezer when Sylvia, aka Shelby comes in to thank Abby. She also says Batman is really Batman and his parents aren’t the best. Dan walks in to talk to Abby as Shelby says goodbye, but not before she gives him a ring box she found by the metal detector.

Dan and Abby talk, with her admitting she wants to spend the rest of her life with him, not knowing he can hear her through music player. She calls him as Dan cheers her on and Wyatt and Gurgs cheer Jake on….encouraging them to meet up.

Dan lets it slip to Abby that Jake is proposing as she freaks out.

There is a knock on her door and a man comes in and kisses her….just as Jake walks in. He asks who the guy is and it turns out to be her husband…..as the season comes to a close.