ICYMI: In Pursuit With John Walsh Leads to Jonathan Dorado Capture
True Crime

ICYMI: In Pursuit With John Walsh Leads to Jonathan Dorado Capture

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 3, 2022 @ 1:53 pm

ICYMI: In Pursuit With John Walsh Leads to Jonathan Dorado Capture

In Pursuit With John Walsh has led to another criminal being captured and brought to justice. In this past week’s episode, Jonathan Dorado was featured for being on the run after murdering pregnant nineteen year old Tatyanna Lopez. The murder was believed to be gang related and Tatyanna was said to be caught in the crossfire. Jonathan had been on the run ever since.

TVGrapevine has learned that Jonathan is now in custody. According to Investigation Discovery, he was found in Tijuana, Mexico and extradited back to California last month. He is currently facing charges for the murder of Tatyanna and her unborn child. He also faces attempted murder charges and is being held in Merced County Jail in California.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. ICYMI: In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Bloodshed and Blackmail
  2. In Pursuit With John Walsh: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader
  3. In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for 9/15/2021: Erik Arceneaux/Mark Blevins
  4. In Pursuit With John Walsh Finale to Focus on Sophie Reeder
See also  ICYMI: Tribeca's Queen Collective and 8:46 Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Das webkatalog verzeichnis behält sich das recht vor, die agbs jederzeit ohne vorherige ankündigung zu ändern.