ICYMI: In Pursuit With John Walsh Leads to Jonathan Dorado Capture

In Pursuit With John Walsh has led to another criminal being captured and brought to justice. In this past week’s episode, Jonathan Dorado was featured for being on the run after murdering pregnant nineteen year old Tatyanna Lopez. The murder was believed to be gang related and Tatyanna was said to be caught in the crossfire. Jonathan had been on the run ever since.

TVGrapevine has learned that Jonathan is now in custody. According to Investigation Discovery, he was found in Tijuana, Mexico and extradited back to California last month. He is currently facing charges for the murder of Tatyanna and her unborn child. He also faces attempted murder charges and is being held in Merced County Jail in California.