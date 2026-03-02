Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 3/2/2026

We are at the season finale for Baking Championship: Next Gen on Food Network! Akbar and Genesis, Abigail and Kenneth and Leia and Kiera are going head-to-head one last time for the win and $25,000.

Duff Goldman tells them how to make a zoetrope cake, which makes the cake look animated with its design as it spins. The teams will have to make these cake with assigned designs.

Abigail and Kenneth assign it since they won the last challenge. They take hearts, Kiera and Leia get stars and Genesis and Akbar get flowers.

Abigail and Kenneth make chocolate cake with blackberry and hazelnuts. They use a sunset color theme in an ombre theme. It will also represent their farm life.

Genesis and Akbar make an upside-down crunch cake in a sweet potato and caramel flavor. They will make it look like the flowers are growing with fondant lollipop design on top.

Kiera and Leia make a Dubai cake with strawberry buttercream. The stars will be part of a galaxy theme.

Everyone is hard at work on their cakes. All the while, Duff and Kardea Brown give commentary and advice to the teams.

Genesis and Akbar struggle with the design of their cake.

Abigail and Kenneth make rock candy! I haven’t seen that since I was their ages!

Before long, it is time to present the cakes. Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons of each before deciding on a winner.

The winners are……Abigail and Kenneth. So cute, he is doing snow angels on confetti! Congrats, kids!