Nick Cannon to Take Over As Lego Masters Host

FOX Entertainment today announced that Nick Cannon – host of hit singing competition series The Masked Singer – has been named the new host of the popular competition format LEGO Masters. Cannon will join the show in its upcoming sixth season. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Season Six of LEGO Masters will air on FOX during the 2025-26 Season.

“We’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters back for another season,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

“I’m a huge fan of LEGO Masters,” said Cannon. “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my FOX family. Season six we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

“LEGO Masters has truly built something special, and we’re delighted to build another season with FOX! As we embark on this new chapter, we’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Cannon to the LEGO Masters family as our new host. Nick is a proven entertainer with a fantastic rapport, and we’re eager to witness how his unique style will elevate the competition during the new season,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “Of course, none of this would have been possible without the phenomenal Will Arnett, who guided us through five truly superlative seasons. Will’s comedic brilliance and genuine passion for the show laid the perfect foundation, and we are immensely thankful for his incredible contribution.”

For the first time ever, LEGO Masters will film in-person audition episodes for season six at LEGOLAND® California Resort on June 21 and 22, 2025. Park guests will be able to check out the action on both days and be inspired as some of the most innovative and passionate builders showcase their skills in hopes of being a part of the brand-new season. New host Cannon and the brickmasters will be in attendance, helping to evaluate the hopeful builders and their creations. All interested applicants must bring a MOC (My Own Creation) to the audition tapings and must RSVP to apply as spaces are limited. Details about the show,auditions, eligibility and other terms and conditions can be found here:www.LEGOMasterstv.com.

LEGO Masters is currently airing its fifth season with host Will Arnett Mondays at 8:00-9:00 PM PT/ET on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Next week, the eight remaining duos prepare to “Get in Gear” as they create a mind-blowing build that bursts with movement and tells a compelling story. Teams must incorporate at least two prebuilt geared moving elements into their build.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the host and brickmasters the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

LEGO Masters Season Six is executive produced by showrunner Shyam Balsé, Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

ABOUT NICK CANNON

TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist, Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of FOX’s hit TV series The Masked Singer which is entering its 14th season, Creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out, going into its 22nd season, and is on its fifth tour in 2025, selling out arenas across the country; he is the host and executive producer of We Playin’ Spades, a podcast series on Wondery, with co-host Courtney Bee where they are pitting their card-playing skills against a lineup of celebrity guests. Plus, the creator and executive producer of Nick Cannon’s Big Drive,now streaming on Tubi with celebrity guests, automotive events, and more. Additionally, his newest show, Counsel Culture, a podcast-turned-talk show premiered in June 2024.

Cannon holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Howard University and plans to pursue his master’s degree. He is the father of 12 and is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation, with over 17 million subscribers socially.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series Deal or No Deal Island (NBC), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC), LEGO Masters (FOX), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), Ripley (Netflix), Wipeout (TBS), Como Agua Para Chocolate (Max), The Summit (CBS) and upcoming series Fear Factor (FOX).

ABOUT LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT

LEGOLAND® California Resort includes LEGOLAND® California, SEA LIFE® aquarium, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGOLAND® Hotel and LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel. All are geared for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. At LEGOLAND® California, you’ll find more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including our newest land, Dino Valley that features three rides, an interactive build and play area and new costume characters. The family theme park also includes LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race and The LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD based on the blockbuster films The LEGO ® Movie™ and The LEGO® Movie™ 2: The Second Part. Discover the world’s first LEGO version of San Diego in Miniland USA with a realistic 30-foot beach, streets lined with 120 palm trees, and 55 San Diego landmarks, including The Rady Shell, Petco Park and Coronado Bridge. LEGOLAND® Water Park features more than seven slides, sandy beaches and the unique Build-A-Raft River plus Pirate Reef and LEGO® Legends of CHIMA Water Park comprising 10 acres of water fun! The nation’s first LEGOLAND® Hotel features 250 rooms, all themed either as pirate, adventure, LEGO® DUPLO, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO™! North America’s first LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel features 250 rooms, fully themed as Knights and Dragons, Royal Princess and Magic Wizard. LEGOLAND California is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call (760) 918-LEGO (5346). Contact: Christina Fillippis Christina.Fillippis@LEGOLAND.com.

ABOUT FOX ENTERTAINMENT

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party platforms worldwide. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company includes three key business units: FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment Studios and worldwide content sales and licensing unit FOX Entertainment Global.

While maintaining its leadership in linear television with an exceptional slate of original series – including Doc, Extracted, The Masked Singer, The Floor, The Simpsons, Animal Control, Going Dutch, Murder in a Small Town, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters – FOX Entertainment is growing its portfolio of studio engines, business operations and library of owned original content.

To date, the FOX Entertainment Studios division includes the in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment with hits The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune, and its scripted content studio featuring comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch and signature drama series The Way Home and The Chicken Sisters. The unit also oversees the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment with animated comedies including Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Hazbin Hotel and Universal Basic Guys; entertainment platform TMZ with its tentpole primetime series TMZ Investigates; its new independent film label Tideline Entertainment with inaugural releases including First Time Female Director, Ponyboi and Slanted; and the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with iconic chef Gordon Ramsay, featuring food-themed original series on FOX such as Next Level Chef, Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, as well as the new next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform Bite of FOX, No Taste Like Home on Disney+, Chasing Stars on Apple+ and Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix.

As a global content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment Studios collaborates with studios and platforms worldwide, including Disney/Hulu, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple+, Hallmark, Lifetime, TelevisaUnivision, UK’s Channel 4, France’s TF1, German’s ProSieben, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Australia’s Foxtel and FOX-owned streamer Tubi.