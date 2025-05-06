Motorheads Sneak Peek

Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for upcoming young-adult action-drama Motorheads. All 10 episodes will be available on May 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

The series stars: Ryan Phillippe (Shooter),Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty),Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Melissa Collazo (One Of Us Is Lying), Uriah Shelton(The Glades, Girl Meets World), Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond), Drake Rodger (The Winchesters),Josh Macqueen (Significant Others), Mia Healey (The Wilds), Matt Lanter(90210), Audrey Gerthoffer (Party of Five), and Johnna Dias-Watson (Wednesday).

Motorheads is written and executive produced by John A. Norris, who serves as showrunner. Neil Burger directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Jason Seagraves, as well as Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, and Dana Brunetti.Ryan Zaragoza serves as co-executive producer and producing director. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

