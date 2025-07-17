Tony Award Winners 2024
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 29, 2024 @ 12:58 pm

Here are this years’ Tony Award winners via CBS!

Best Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
  • “Mary Jane”
  • “Mother Play”
  • “Prayer for the French Republic”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
  • Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”
  • Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”
  • Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”‘

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”
  • Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”
  • Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate” — Winner
  • Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”
  • Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”
  • Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”
  • Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” — Winner
  • William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Will Brill, “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”
  • Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”
  • Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”
  • Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” — Winner
  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”
  • Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”
  • Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Best Direction of a Play

  • Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”
  • Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”
  • Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”
  • Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”
  • Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”
  • Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”
  • Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
  • Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Amber Iman, “Lempicka”
  • Nikki M. James, “Suffs”
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
  • Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”
  • Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • “Suffs” — Winner
  • “Days of Wine and Roses”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Stereophonic”
  • “The Outsiders”

Best Revival of a Play

  • “Appropriate” — Winner
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical

  • “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Gutenberg! The Musical!”
  • “The Who’s Tommy”

Best Book of a Musical

  • “Suffs” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “The Notebook”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • “Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • “The Great Gatsby” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Suffs”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

  • “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Illinoise”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” — Winner
  • “Back to the Future: The Musical”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Lempicka”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Choreography

  • “Illinoise” — Winner
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “The Outsiders”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Illinoise”
  • “Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • “Appropriate” — Winner
  • “An Enemy of the People”
  • “Grey House”
  • “Prayer for the French Republic”
  • “Stereophonic”
Best Sound Design of a Play

  • “Stereophonic” — Winner
  • “Appropriate”
  • “Grey House”
  • “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
  • “Mary Jane”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • “The Outsiders” — Winner
  • “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • “Here Lies Love”
  • “Merrily We Roll Along”
