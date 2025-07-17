Tony Award Winners 2024
Here are this years’ Tony Award winners via CBS!
Best Play
- “Stereophonic” — Winner
- “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
- “Mary Jane”
- “Mother Play”
- “Prayer for the French Republic”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
- Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”
- Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”
- Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”
- Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”‘
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
- Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”
- Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”
- Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate” — Winner
- Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”
- Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”
- Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”
- Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” — Winner
- William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
- Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Will Brill, “Stereophonic” — Winner
- Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”
- Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”
- Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”
- Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” — Winner
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”
- Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic” — Winner
- Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”
- Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
- Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”
- Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Best Direction of a Musical
- Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders” — Winner
- Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”
- Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
- Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”
- Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”
- Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”
- Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen” — Winner
- Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Amber Iman, “Lempicka”
- Nikki M. James, “Suffs”
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
- Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- “Suffs” — Winner
- “Days of Wine and Roses”
- “Here Lies Love”
- “Stereophonic”
- “The Outsiders”
Best Revival of a Play
- “Appropriate” — Winner
- “An Enemy of the People”
- “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
Best Revival of a Musical
- “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
- “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
- “Gutenberg! The Musical!”
- “The Who’s Tommy”
Best Book of a Musical
- “Suffs” — Winner
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “The Notebook”
- “The Outsiders”
- “Water for Elephants”
Best Costume Design of a Play
- “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” — Winner
- “Appropriate”
- “An Enemy of the People”
- “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
- “Stereophonic”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- “The Great Gatsby” — Winner
- “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Suffs”
- “Water for Elephants”
Best Orchestrations
- “Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Illinoise”
- “The Outsiders”
- “Stereophonic”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” — Winner
- “Back to the Future: The Musical”
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Here Lies Love”
- “Lempicka”
- “The Outsiders”
- “Water for Elephants”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- “Stereophonic” — Winner
- “Appropriate”
- “An Enemy of the People”
- “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
- “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Best Choreography
- “Illinoise” — Winner
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Here Lies Love”
- “The Outsiders”
- “Water for Elephants”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- “The Outsiders” — Winner
- “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Illinoise”
- “Water for Elephants”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- “Appropriate” — Winner
- “An Enemy of the People”
- “Grey House”
- “Prayer for the French Republic”
- “Stereophonic”
Best Sound Design of a Play
- “Stereophonic” — Winner
- “Appropriate”
- “Grey House”
- “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
- “Mary Jane”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- “The Outsiders” — Winner
- “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
- “Hell’s Kitchen”
- “Here Lies Love”
- “Merrily We Roll Along”
