Matlock Recap for 10/16/2025

Edwin wants to know if the Times called, but Matty says not yet. They also discuss that Joey met Alfie while high and worry about his reaction.

Alfie makes breakfast for everyone and wants to get Joey help. Matty and Edwin don’t think this is a good idea, which upsets Alfie. He says he hates them and storms off.

The Times contacts them and wants to meet them the next morning. Meanwhile, Matty and the firm are working on a case with a gang member who used his ex as a honeypot, which resulted in someone getting beat up. The gang member Alexei is now being sued for assault.

Emmalyn talks to Matty, who is at work, perhaps her last day. As they chat about a coworker’s retirement, Olympia calls about finding Senior’s former lover. As they chat, Olympia finds one of Matty’s hairs and sees the docs switched out in the safe. She lies and says one of her kids are sick and could Matty cover the hearing?

Billy sees Julian on the subway and tries to chat with him. However, Julian is listening to music and not paying attention, making the situation more awkward.

As Matty talks to Sarah and Billy, Simone tries to blackmail Sarah for taking on an unauthorized case.

Matty talks to the judge about the Alexei case and makes references to the OG show. She tries to prove the girlfriend Dasha was under duress, causing the assault on Rocco. As the lawyers argue, Sarah works on the work from Simone, telling Billy they will talk about it later.

Later on, Matty tries to take Olympia about the case, but Olympia is more interested in talking about the document Matty stole. Matty wants Olympia to go to the Times with her, but Olympia tells her that the doc was fake.

The ladies argue about what to do when Billy and Sarah show up to talk to Dasha. She doesn’t want to go to NYC to testify, so they try to find another way to prove the danger of Alexei.

Billy and Julian are in competition for an apartment.

Alfie continues to ice out Matty for not helping Joey and refuses to eat dinner. Edwin tries to reason with him with no avail.

Olympia fakes laryngitis so Matty can take over the case and miss her appointment with the Times. She has to take it or be held in contempt.

In court, Rocco talks about Dasha’s actions that got him beat up. The ladies try to work out the gang wars so they can prove Dasha was being forced to act under duress.

Meanwhile, Billy and Sarah get a call from a pawn shop as the case continues. It is a dead end, so Matty wants them to find connections via cops. Billy tells Sarah to talk to Olympia about Simone while he awkwardly talks to Julian about the apartment. This leads to them fighting, causing Olympia to try and figure out what is going on with Julian. They talk things out and try to move forward with no more tantrums.

Matty goes to Little Odessa’s but it is closed. She threatens to go to the competition for fish, but the owner Lev lets her in. She questions him and finally gets him to cooperate by talking about her daughter. He goes into court but refuses to cooperate, only to be held in contempt. It is all part of Matty’s plan, for she tells Billy and Sarah to bail him out and to tell him his act was as good as his smoked mackerel.

Olympia decides to join forces with Matty by agreeing to get the real doc. Edwin goes with her, but turns down his favorite foods she brought him for the car ride to Connecticut. She agrees to help as long as he holds off going to the Times.

Alexei is on the stand. Matty questions him using triggers given to her by Dasha. He snaps.

Edwin and Matty talk and agree to help Joey.

Matty and Emmalyn bond during the retirement party, with Matty promising to plan one for Emmalyn when the time comes.

Simone is transferred to a firm in Omaha as payback for blackmailing Sarah.

Matty and Billy bond when they get word that Dasha worked under duress. They celebrate with Sarah when Olympia shows up with the docs.

Olympia dropped off Edwin a mile from a gas station and tries to blackmail Matty, but Matty tries to turn the tables. However, Olympia says she can put them in jail. Matty says she is untouchable and she better get the document otherwise it will be Olympia’s kids living without parents.

Edwin contacts Matty on a burner phone as he offers to help Joey get sober…..and this is his chance to see Alfie.

Edwin and Matty discuss the future. He wants to go back home and she wants to continue working. However, they agree to work together.

Olympia sends Matty a recording of her threats….and says she is in charge now, all while drinking wine.

