Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for a Sportsbook and a Breakup

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Mandy waiting on Roy, who complains about his fries being cold even though he took 30 minutes to eat them. She offers to heat them up, but he would rather have new, fresh fries for free. She tells him no and he says he will eat them cold.

Mandy sees MeeMaw on the payphone making a deal and goes to talk to her. MeeMaw hangs up and acts cagey, so Mandy invites her in to see what’s going on. The pay phone rings and MeeMaw answers it, still acting cagey. Her beeper goes off as well, so Mandy demands to know what is going on. She admits she is a bookie and tells Mandy to keep quiet.

That night, Mandy goes home to tell Georgie, who is shocked. She tells him that she is using the pay phone so Dale doesn’t find out. Georgie wants Mandy to talk to her, but Mandy isn’t sure what to do.

The next day, Mandy talks to MeeMaw, who admits she is doing this to keep her independence. They bond over hating men take care of them and not having money.

Mandy wonders why MeeMaw doesn’t get a real job. MeeMaw says she made $700 in one day. Mandy wants to know if she is hiring.

Mandy comes home and tells Georgie about MeeMaw’s booking job. She says it is just taking bets on local high school games….and that she is going to help her out. This leads to them fighting over their criminal activities and her storming off to go to work.

At dinner, Audrey tells everyone that people think she is CeeCee’s mom. Jim says it was one kid who was five. Audrey doesn’t want him to ruin this moment.

Mandy’s pager goes off, so Georgie pretends it’s his until Mandy goes upstairs, saying CeeCee is crying. Connor says he doesn’t hear anything, but Mandy tells him he doesn’t have mommy ears.

Connor also becomes suspicious that Georgie’s pager has a new sound. Georgie tells him he must be hearing things because it is the same.

Mandy rushes upstairs and takes the bet.

Dale goes to visit Georgie to ask about MeeMaw’s strange behavior. Georgie tries to cover for her but ends up telling him what she is doing. Dale goes ballistic.

At home, Mandy is into the high school football and basketball scores, which Jim finds strange. MeeMaw calls Georgie and yells at him because he told Dale that she is a bookie, causing them to break up.

Jim wants to know what happened, but Georgie doesn’t want to gossip. Jim thinks it is either sex or money and since they are both 180, it must be money.

Mandy is still into the game scores.

Later on, Georgie tells Mandy what is going on. She is upset and tells him not to ruin this for her and shows him the money that she made that day. He wonders why she keeps it in her bosom when she has 12 purses in the closet.

MeeMaw meets with Coach Wilkins to figure out how the team is going so she can work on bets. He is confused at first and once he figures out what she is doing, leaves since he doesn’t want to lose his job.

Mandy talks to MeeMaw about Dale and asks if she is still employed. MeeMaw says she is and she needs her to help make a collection.

Meanwhile, Dale goes to the McCallister home to drop off MeeMaw’s things. He has an awkward moment with Audrey and tells her what is going on, but not before he asks for whiskey.

Mandy drives MeeMaw to make the collection. She asks what she will do if they don’t have money. MeeMaw tells her that she will tell his wife. She also says that she is living in a motel now…the same one where Mandy spent her prom night for an hour.

MeeMaw tells Mandy that she will get back with Dale if he begs for forgiveness, while Dale tells the McCallisters about what happened with MeeMaw. Audrey is shocked that MeeMaw is back in the business and accuses Georgie of knowing. He denies it, but she convinces him to tell the truth.

The ladies go to collect and the man has no money. MeeMaw tries to tell his wife, but the guy offers his grandfather’s Rolex.

Dale passes out on the couch while Audrey and Jim try and figure out what is going on with the bookie business. Mandy comes home wearing the Rolex and tries to explain it away. She avoids the topic even more when she takes a now awake Dale to the bathroom.

Dale goes to visit MeeMaw, who claims she is okay. He cries and begs her to come home because he will love her no matter what, even if she were a serial killer. She says she paid for the night but he can show her how sorry he is in the room.

He says he had a big brisket dinner, but he will try. She offers him Tums as she closes the door and the episode ends.