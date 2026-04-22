Interviews

Kelly Lyons Talks Exciting Project

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 6, 2024 @ 6:40 pm

Kelly Lyons Talks Exciting Project

Kelly Lyons is a force of nature. She has incredible talent, a fantastic work ethic and is creative to a fault. She is also one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met, becoming an inspiration to me in ways I will never forget.

 

Her latest project, Hindsight: The Day Before, proves how talented she really is. She wrote and produced the project and helped bring audio shows back in style. Check out our interview below:

 

 

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