Kelly Lyons Talks Exciting Project
Originally posted on October 6, 2024 @ 6:40 pm
Kelly Lyons Talks Exciting Project
Kelly Lyons is a force of nature. She has incredible talent, a fantastic work ethic and is creative to a fault. She is also one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met, becoming an inspiration to me in ways I will never forget.
Her latest project, Hindsight: The Day Before, proves how talented she really is. She wrote and produced the project and helped bring audio shows back in style. Check out our interview below:
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