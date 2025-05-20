Lego Masters Recap for 5/19/2025: Rebuild the Galaxy

The Lego Masters season five premiere on Fox is here! Will Arnett and Brickmasters Amy and Jamie are all back to host and judge, respectively.

It is a Star Wars theme, complete with Stormtroopers!

Darth Vader is in the house to introduce the Death Star as explosions occur….and then he and the Stormtroopers leave?

The first season five mission is to rebuild the exploded planets into something that is their own. They will be judged on technique, personality, storytelling and creativity….and must do all this in ten hours.

Ben and Michael are brothers from Indiana….brains and brawn, if you will. Ben is an architect and Michael is a bodybuilder. They are making a mountain face with personal droids.

Stormtroopers are walking around as they work.

Anne and Luke are a mother/daughter team who are making a Sweet Spot of the Galaxy, which represents their tradition of going to Luke’s grandparents’ house to make gingerbread houses.

Sage and Ian are a brother and sister team from Austin, Texas. They have been wanting to do this for years, but had to wait for Sage to turn 18. Their build is a Puppy Planet to represent their pet sitting business and love of dogs. They even plan on making the tongue move back and forth.

Will quotes Yoda, who says Yoda quoted him with do or do not, there is no try.

Nick and Kyndall are also siblings from California. They are super excited to meet Will and compliment his mustache. Their build has a karaoke theme with multiple levels.

Anthony and Joe are a coach and band director who make a Jedi academy themed planet.

John and Justin are friends who compare themselves to R2D2 and C3PO and that will reflect in their planet, J2DA, for their names and cities (Dallas and Austin). Their build tilts, so they need to work on it.

There are only two hours left and the Stormtroopers charge into the room….breaking the clock. They now have to guess when tie is up.

As the teams build, Will, Amy and Jamie give commentary on the teams.

Sage and Ian add a squirrel with a lightsaber.

Nick and Kyndall worry about timing.

Will tells them he is going to rescue them to give them their one-minute warning.

Before long, time is up and the teams must present their builds.

Sage and Ian’s Puppy Planet is a fire hydrant/Death Stat hybrid with a doggie entrance and Chewbacca.

Corey and Rebecca have a Planet BUtiful build, which is an outdoor adventure theme.

Anthony and Joe have a Jedi Academy with music and sports adventures, along with Star Wars themed classes.

Marcella and Krista introduce Planet Marista, which is another school themed build with Jedi themed classes.

Ben and Michael have a BM225 build with mountains on the outside and droids and a factory on the inside.

Alex and Tone make a skate park planet with lots of music and adventures….where people are forced to have fun.

Anne and Luke make a gingerbread theme with lots of candy.

Niki and Brittan make a colorful, flowery build.

Maia and Jamie make a Holistic Hospital, which is a Star Wars spa.

Justin and John make a city themed build to represent where they both came from.

Nick and Kyndall make a Harminonia theme with karaoke, bars and other fun party adventures.

The judges give the pros and cons of each build and declare the top two teams: Ben and Michael and Sage and Ian, with Ben and Michael being the winners! Both teams are safe!

Nick and Kyndall and Marcella and Krista re in the bottom two, with Nick and Kyndall going home.

More next week, stay tuned.