Kelly Ripa Celebrates 30 Years on ABC

Today Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa celebrated thirty years with ABC with several of her former co-stars from All My Children and Hope and Faith, as well as her current co-host Ryan Seacrest and show staff. Check out clips from the celebration below!

Kelly reflects on 30 years with Disney, her audition for “All My Children,” and she reacts to her first appearance on “All My Children”

https://youtu.be/PIe0irGeR5s

Kelly and Ryan welcome the cast of “All My Children,” and Susan and Finola share their memories of meeting Kelly

https://youtu.be/IsX15PeoVlQ

Kelly and Mark break down first meeting and their on-screen kisses, and Cameron Mathison’s “All My Children” character attempt to split them up

https://youtu.be/WZaY0FCT3FE

Kelly and the “All My Children” share some off-camera moments and Kelly shares her thoughts and feelings on working with them

https://youtu.be/3KFpPa207Xs

Faith Ford talks about meeting a breastfeeding Kelly for the first time and Ted McGinley details Kelly and his extreme pranks on each other

https://youtu.be/iCa2N385JtA

Faith, Kelly, and the cast could barely keep themselves from laughing on set, and Ted shares a gift to Kelly for her 30th work anniversary

https://youtu.be/T4yVoiYwyh0

Ryan presents Kelly with a surprise gift in iconic Central Park from Disney

https://youtu.be/WhpGLl9e9ek

“Live” surprises Kelly with a special cake and toast for Kelly

https://youtu.be/ni8XU80Lmtg