In Pursuit with John Walsh Helps Bring Missing Child Home

Another missing child is going home, thanks to the efforts of John and Callahan Walsh.

Angelo Graham, who was missing since September 13, 2021, turned himself in to the Newport News Police Department earlier this week. They are currently working on getting him back to his home in James City County.

There was no further information available as of press time.

Angelo’s disappearance was featured during the season four premiere of In Pursuit with John Walsh. The case was part of the show’s Missing Children segment.