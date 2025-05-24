The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/30/2022
- Jen doing her makeup as they show flashbacks of her arrest and moments leading up to the trial is so powerful…..especially as she talks about the depression that went with everything. There was just something about how it was filmed.
- There is nothing like a friend who knows exactly what you like to eat and orders it for you before you arrive to the restaurant.
- Isn’t it rude of Meredith to invite Danna to a trip that Jen is hosting?
- How do these women wear white all the time? I am a klutz and spill food all the time….plus as a woman who has not yet hit menopause, white pants are never a good idea in my book, all I am saying.
- I still don’t get how Meredith is suddenly Team Jen.
- There are lots of flashbacks and we aren’t even to the first commercial break.
- Whitney finally made an appearance….where have you been, girl?
- What do you think you are going to get out of this trip? A migraine. At least she is honest!
- So now Danna is on a trip that the host doesn’t even want her at? Why? I would go on my own damn trip.
- Danna Banana who looks like no funana……Jen would be the GOAT Housewife if it weren’t for her scandal.
- Am I the only one who would get super annoyed on a girls’ trip? I could be a fun bitch, but I think after awhile people would get on my nerves.
- Why is there a tub in the middle of a room by a window?
- Jen got the master because she is going to prison? REALLY?
- The one hosting the trip gets the master bedroom, not you, side piece. Jen is killing me tonight.
- Did Jen throw a drink on Angie?
- All this drama and fighting and they only just arrived…..wow.
- I have to say, the fashion on this episode is amazing.
- Is everyone fighting and demanding money from each other now?
- More next week, stay tuned!
