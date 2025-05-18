In Pursuit with John Walsh: Alexis Willcocks Captured

CAPTURED! Fugitive Alexis Willcocks now in custody. The alleged murderer was featured on an episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh earlier this season, in a segment called 15 Seconds of Shame.

Alexis allegedly killed a 17-year-old Anika Henderson on Nov. 8, 2021. According to a witness (also a passenger in the car), the shooting happened following a custody battle with Alexis and said passenger.

Alexis is being held in St. Joseph County Jail.