ID Announces Summer Schedule

(New York, NY) – This May and June, leading true crime network Investigation Discovery will be bringing back a slate of eight returning series including: IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, HIGH SPEED CHASE, LATE NIGHT LOCKUP, HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, AMERICAN MONSTER, CRIMES GONE VIRAL, SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH, and FEAR THY NEIGHBOR.

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH returns to continue the passionate pursuit of justice for victims across the country with legendary victims’ rights advocate John Walsh and his son Callahan Walsh. Over the show’s run, this crime fighting team has aided in the capture and identification of over 50 fugitives and led to the recovery of dozens of missing children. Following the premiere of IN PURSUIT, new seasons of several returning series from the adrenaline-pumping second season of hit series HIGH SPEED CHASE to new episodes of the peculiar and outrageous happenings on LATE NIGHT LOCK UP to the Emmy nominated HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE and shocking crimes on CRIMES GONE VIRAL, as well as the terrifying criminals hiding in plain sight on AMERICAN MONSTER, among others. Below, please find more information on ID’s returning series:

Crimes Gone Viral

New Season Premieres Tuesday, May 7 at 9/8c on ID

Gripping clips of kidnappings, break-ins, wild car chases, and other crimes rack up millions of views, but the stories behind these crimes are often never told — until now. This series takes viewers inside violent altercations that went viral.

In Pursuit with John Walsh

New Season Premieres Wednesday, May 8 at 10/9c on ID

John Walsh carries forward his lifelong mission to track down fugitives from justice, find missing children and empower the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system.

Signs of a Psychopath

New Season Premieres June 2 with Two New Episodes at 10/9c & 10:30/9:30c on ID

Psychopaths live among us. They can be friends, family members, coworkers, or even lovers. Trying as they may to impersonate normal humans, there are always signs that reveal their true nature: calculating, narcissistic — and sometimes, murderous.

Homicide Hunter: American Detective

New Episodes Begin Wednesday, May 29 @ 9/8c on ID

Hosted by true crime superstar Lt Joe Kenda, each episode of HOMICIDE HUNTER: American Detective showcases an intrepid investigator who put it all on the line to solve one unforgettable case, and walks viewers through their tireless efforts to find justice for the dead.

American Monster

New Season Premieres Sunday, June 16 @ 9/8c on ID

On any street, behind any smile, lurks an American Monster. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight. Mom next door; dad across the street; the kid who never broke the rules. Anyone can be a Monster.

High Speed Chase

New Season Premieres Tuesday, June 25 @ 9/8c on ID

Get in the driver’s seat for some of the most extraordinary police chases ever captured on camera — with never-before-seen footage, it’s a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled window into a world where criminals will do anything to escape.

Late Night Lockup

New Season Premieres Tuesday, June 25 @ 10/9c on ID

When the sun sets, the strangest suspects pass through police stations, and officers encounter their weirdest and wildest behavior. Direct access to body cams and CCTV takes viewers along for the ride with police who must deal with insanity after dark.

Fear Thy Neighbor

New Season Premieres Wednesday, June 26 @ 10/9c on ID

Do you really know who’s living next door? This true crime series tells the chilling tales of conflicts between neighbors that escalate to all-out war and end in shocking violence.