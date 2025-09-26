ICYMI: HBO Wins Four Golden Globes
Originally posted on January 6, 2020 @ 1:10 pm
HBO took home four Golden Globes last night during NBC’s telecast of the awards show. Here are their wins in case you missed it!
HBO’s Golden Globe® wins this year are:
*Two wins for “Succession”: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Brian Cox).
*Two wins for “Chernobyl”: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Stellan Skarsgård).
