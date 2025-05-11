ICYMI: Dancing With The Stars James Bond Night Routines
Originally posted on October 2, 2022 @ 1:22 pm
- Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) will perform an Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith
- Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton
- Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
- Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish
- Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell
- Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage
- Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones
- Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner
- Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna
