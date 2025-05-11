ICYMI: Dancing With The Stars James Bond Night Routines
Previews

ICYMI: Dancing With The Stars James Bond Night Routines

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 2, 2022 @ 1:22 pm

ICYMI: Dancing With The Stars James Bond Night Routines

  • Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) will perform an Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith
  • Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton
  • Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
  • Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco
  • TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish
  • Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys
  • Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey
  • TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell
  • Daniel Durant  (Oscar-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage
  • Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones
  • Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey
  • Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner
  • Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight
  • Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 7/6/2022

Related posts:

  1. Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances
  2. Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances
  3. Dancing With The Stars Disney Night Preview
  4. Dancing With The Stars Announces Pro Dancers for New Season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In der schnelllebigen welt des automobilmarktes spielen autolack ratings eine wesentliche rolle. mr schlüsseldienst digde. Egal ob beim kauf oder verkauf ihres fahrzeugs – bei uns stehen fairness und kundenzufriedenheit an oberster stelle !.