ICYMI: The Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 4

Netflix today announced it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a fourth season, with production set to begin in February in Los Angeles. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Law of Innocence. Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller, alongside Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco). Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson) is also set to return for all episodes of the new season. The Lincoln Lawyer continues to be one of Netflix’s most fan-beloved series to date. Season 1 set the tone for the show’s global success, spending 12 consecutive weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries. Season 2 also saw much success both on the charts and behind the camera as it quickly climbed the Netflix Global Top 10 securing 40 million views and reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries. Season 3 continued the trend, dominating the Netflix Global Top 10 with 6 consecutive weeks on the charts and also debuted with a perfect 100% score from Critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also made strides in moving the needle on gender-balanced hiring, earning a ReFrame Stamp for its second season. Co-Showrunners: Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez Executive Producers: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew Lieberman, Gladys Rodriguez Created for Television by: David E. Kelley Developed For Television By: Ted Humphrey Studio: A+E Studios