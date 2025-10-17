Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 2/6/2025

-Tonight is the Hell’s Kitchen finale on Fox! Kyle and Hannah are in the top two and must impress Chef Gordon Ramsay with an epic meal.

-Hannah and Kyle celebrate their final two victory with their teams and begin planning their menus.

-Kyle’s menu consists of summer salad, tuna crudo, Spanish octopus, churros and pork belly for apps, and roasted chicken, red snapper, lobster pappardelle, scallops and ribeye for entrees. He puts Lulu on the simpler apps, which makes her think he doesn’t trust her.

-The rest of the team works with Kyle, but Lulu gets upset that she isn’t doing more.

-Hannah’s menu consists of a Tribute to Down Island, Release the Kraken, Rolling in the Deep and When Life Gives You Lemons for the apps, and Duck Duck Peach, Don’t Be a Chicken, All About That Bass, A Trip to the Big Apple and As Above, So Below for the entrees.

-It is dinner service time and everyone begins cooking. Egypt is bummed he isn’t in the top two, but will do anything he can to help Hannah win.

-Joe is not happy when Kyle says his pasta is too thick, causing tension between them.

-Kyle knows there is a lot of tension in the kitchen but is determined to stay calm.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay takes Hannah and Kyle aside to give them their special dinner service jackets. They happily go back to their kitchens and show them off.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay also tells them that they are both getting trips for four to Great Wolf Lodge in Florida, He wishes them luck as Kyle and Hannah hug.

-The dinner service begins! Hannah and Kyle prep their teams to send out the first round of apps. Kyle wants everything to perfect, while Lulu continues to complain.

-Brittany, who is on Hannah’s team gets emotional and stressed, but Hannah won’t let her go down, even when her gnocchi burns.

-Both teams work on getting the apps out correctly and on time. Kyle has the apps separated to make it work, which Lulu admits was a good idea.

-Brittany says she will do anything to help Hannah win.

-Brandon burns Kyle’s octopus, so he makes him remake it. Brandon apologizes and says he has his back.

-Egypt messes up one of the meats, causing Hannah to yell at him and do it over.

-Kyle wants to make sure everything he and the team serves is sexy.

-Whit makes the perfect ribeye.

-Joe’s scallops are ice cold, so he must remake them.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells Kyle to set the bar.

-Joe keeps messing up the scallops, causing Kyle to lose his temper a bit. Joe fixes them and admits to his mistake.

-Meals are being served and the guests are thrilled with their dinners.

-Both kitchens finish their services strongly and successfully.

-Everyone celebrates Kyle and Hannah as the services come to a close.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay thanks the returning chefs and says both services were phenomenal. He sends the returning chefs on their way and tells Kyle and Hannah he has a lot of thinking and tough decisions to make.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay deliberates as he remembers Hannah and Kyle’s journeys. He calls them both to his office and to the doors. One will open for the winner and the other will remain locked.

-The winner is…..KYLE!!!

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells Hannah he is very proud of her.

-Kyle cries and is thrilled to win and have his mom there for the big moment.

-Hannah hugs Kyle and says he is amazing inside and out.

-Everyone cheers and toasts to Kyle and Hannah.

-Kyle puts his picture up with the other winners.

-Congratulations, Kyle!