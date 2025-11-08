CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

More than seven years after audiences said goodbye, the cast of 90210, The CW’s spinoff of the iconic drama, is reuniting for an original news special ET PRESENTS…9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL. The reunion show will be available to stream on CW Seed, The CW’s streaming-only network, free and without subscription or log-in beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25 .

Hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen, who has also guest starred on 90210, ET PRESENTS…9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL features new cast interviews from Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes who dish about the on-set drama, guest stars, “that” ending and more from television’s most famous zip code.

The first season of 90210 premiered September 2, 2008 to record ratings, becoming the highest rated premiere on The CW in viewers and in Adults 18-49 at the time. All five seasons of the series are currently available to stream on CW Seed for free and without subscription or login.