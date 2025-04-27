Hacks Recap for We Love LA

-Deborah and Ava prepare for the show with Stacey from HR by their side. There is a lot of fabric cutting, stress ball squeezing and of course, writing happening as premiere day draws closer.

-Premiere day dress rehearsal! Deborah talks about her second at and freezes on stage. She rushes off and thinks she is having a heart attack. Ava thinks it was a panic attack, while others think she didn’t eat enough. Either way, they send her to rest and tell the audience to go home.

-Deborah lies down when Ava goes to check on her. The two of them argue about the heart attack vs. panic attack, with Deborah says this is all Ava’s fault. Stacey tries to offer advice, but isn’t really helping things.

-Ava talks to a producer and they bond over the stresses of the job.

–Deborah prepares for the show and rejects ideas for dinner since she wants to go out for her guests. She keeps insisting she is fine but is forced to see a cardiologist.

-Carol Burnett is in the house! Deborah goes to talk to her and says she is her inspiration. They have a heart to heart over stage fright and Carol tells her to pick one person in the audience to focus on and pretend the show is just for them. Carol wishes her luck and makes it clear she is a fan of everything except her Lifetime movie is in the 80s.

-Ava invites Deborah to a watch party, but is blown off and reminded they are not allowed to speak unless Stacey is presence.

-Ava sees Josefina and they hug. Josefina invites her over for dinner, but she says she is no longer welcome.

-Hurricane jokes need to be changes and PR people fight over how to handle things and yell at interns for bringing the wrong coffee.

-Showtime! Deborah freezes up for a second, but then kills it as planned. She even sings with Randy Newman!

-Deborah invites Randy to dinner but he turns her down.

-The watch party is a disaster, and no one wants to be there since they are so tired. Ava sends them all home. She closes out the tab and drinks alone.

-Deborah is at dinner alone too. Winnie calls to say her kid is sick and she cannot make it, so Deborah calls another friend to join her but it is even more awkward.

-Ava leaves the bar and sees her car getting towed. She walks into a sex shop to get a receipt to prove she was a customer. However, the car gets towed anyway so a couple in the sex shop offers to help her.

-Deborah is still on her awkward dinner date, but things turn better when he takes her to a bar.

-Ava thanks the couple, who want to take her to dinner. She gives them her number and they go on their way.

-Deborah’s friend leaves with a man who wants to take him home.

-Deborah dances in a cage and falls after doing a popper.

-Ava goes to the hospital to check on Deborah….who is not happy to see her. Ava tries to comfort her, but she is more worried about watching the show and yelling at nurses over a broken TV.

-Deborah and Ava go into the lobby to watch the show and everyone is excited to see the woman herself! On the show, she tells little girls they can be just like her…as people in the lobby congratulate her!

-The episode is dedicated to those impacted by the LA wildfires.