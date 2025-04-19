Hacks Recap for What Happens in Vegas

-The gang is in Las Vegas! Deborah wants to hear the pitches, while Ava wants to get to know the writers first. This, of course, causes an argument….on the side the road.

-Ava says she knows how this works, but Deborah thinks otherwise. While they still don’t see eye to eye, they agree to work together on this, and seal the deal with a high five.

-Everyone arrives to the hotel conference room for their meeting. Deborah says there is water and Saltines and to get to work. She wants people to know, understand and ‘go to bed with her.’

It also needs to be the number one late show in three months. Ava, of course, tells her this is not the way to go, but Deborah is not happy with this.

-Deborah screams and tells everyone to focus on the first episode opener and has everyone toss in their ideas, which include her getting stuck in a bunker and surviving beans, sports and glitter. She is not happy with Nate and wants him fired, causing her and Ava to fight once again.

-More ideas are shared and even Deborah gets in on the action, saying they can do a beauty pageant sketch to focus on her appearance. This gets mixed reviews, and everyone seems uncomfortable with her.

-Deborah finally agrees with Ava that they should do a fun outing before focusing on the work. Cue them doing racecar driving taking drugs and partying.

-They end up gambling with Ava filling Kiki about Deborah and how things are going. They get back to the table, only to find out that everyone ditched Ava.

-Ava finally catches up to everyone at a club. She is pissed, but Deborah reminds her that she told her to create a fun vibe. A woman named Loretta lets her into a club and gets Deborah a free lap dance. It somehow leads to her getting inspired and dragging Ava into a champagne room. They fight again and go back out.

-One of the writers pitches an idea of her coming down a stripper/fire pole. Deborah wants to fire him, but Ava doesn’t, causing another argument and the poor writer throwing up.

-Ava and Deborah leave and argue some more, only to get pulled over. Deborah argues with the cop, which leads to them getting put in a police car. Deborah promises to get them out by texting someone, all while coming up with more ideas.

-Ava tells her to give it a rest for now, only to argue yet again. Ava says she is doing this for the both of them, but Deborah thinks she is lying.

-Ava tells her to not take things out on the writers.

-Mayor Jo comes to rescue them and tells the cops to let them go. She says that Deborah can prove she isn’t drunk by shooting a light…..and takes out a gun. Everyone freaks out, but the ladies are free.

-The next day, Deborah and Ava tell the writers what happened. The writers think they can use this as their opening.

-Back in Hollywood, Ava and Deborah try to pitch the idea. However, HR says there were a lot of complaints about the retreat from the writers. HR Stacey will now be their chaperone, like it or not.