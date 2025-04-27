Night Court Recap for Passing The Bar

This week’s episode of Night Court opens with Abby stealing a jelly donut from the box she brought in for her AA meeting. A man comes in to thank her and she talks about how they can no longer host at the church.

She brings them out into the hall, where she runs into Julianne and Flobert. They make fun her and the donuts, thinking she is having a party. She says it is not a party, but Gurgs and Wyatt keep saying that it is an indeed a party. She keeps trying to stop them from coming in when Dan comes, saying he has party scotch….only to realize it is an AA meeting.

He leaves as Julianne takes the booze.

Later on, Abby presides over a case with someone dressed as Dorothy. She fines her $300 and Gurgs takes her to see Wicked.

Wyatt passed the bar and is wearing the tie Abby got him.

Julianne, Flobert and Dan talk about an auction. They all talk about things they are planning to get when Gurgs tells them they are doing it draft style this year.

Abby talks to Wyatt about her drinking days when his best friend Goose shows up to celebrate Wyatt passing the bar. He reveals that he is a recovering alcoholic, which makes Wyatt uncomfortable going out. Abby says she will tag along.

Goose takes a call and says he got fired. This will be a huge test for his sobriety.

At the bar, Wyatt tells Abby that he lied about his age and to go along with it. She agrees and then sits with Goose to give him moral support over water. He sees his girlfriend cheating and realizes that she ordered the last of the mozzarella sticks he wanted, causing even more stress. Abby tries to help but only seems to make things worse.

Everyone is at the auction. Dan has his eye on cigars, but Flobert reminds him that he has a bad draft number. He also compares the beauty of the cigars to his wife getting out of the bath.

Julianne says she also has her eye on the cigars.

Dan tries to trade his draft number.

At the bar, Abby begs the waitress for mozzarella sticks. Dan brings her some for him and after some snark, allows her to vent about AA, helping people and being sponsors. She then gives him her draft ticket as payment, which he thinks is the jackpot.

She goes to give the food to Goose, only to find out he disappeared. She goes to ask Dan about it, only to find out he also left.

Wyatt is taking a selfie with friends when Abby talks to him about Goose. He says Goose was banned from everywhere including Canada and EPCOT Canada. She explains the situation and they go to look for him.

At the auction, Julianne brags about getting her new draft number from Beverly because she listened to her talk about her varicose veins. She and Dan argue over who has the best number, only to find out they both have number one. It turns out Flobert circulated fake numbers, so Gurgs cancels the auction and says everything is going to charity.

Abby and Wyatt continue to look for Goose. Dan shows up to talk to them and makes them realize they can’t chase after Goose anymore. Wyatt talks about the times Goose let him down, only to have Goose hear every word and run off again.

Wyatt wants to go after him, but Dan tells him not to and talks about his late wife’s sober journey as does Abby. They make him realize he has to come to him.

At that moment, Goose comes in and says he has been talking to his sponsor. Wyatt says he is sorry for what he said, but Goose says he needed to hear it and that he wanted to be there for his special day since it was always on his calendar. The two make up and hug.

Julianne changed the auction draft to be a sort of secret Santa deal. They then all go to celebrate with Wyatt.

Flobert gives him a briefcase as a gift. Gurgs tells him to flush whatever is in there if he wants to keep his job.

Julianne gives Dan the cigars…with a finger in them.

Dan hugs Abby as Goose carries Wyatt out of the bar when he throws out his back…closing out the episode.