Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for A Regular Samaritan

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Mandy asking Jim and Audrey how she looks. Audrey makes a snarky comment about her cleavage, so Mandy jokes that she will cover up when she isn’t working for tips. Audrey comments that she is setting a bad example for CeeCee, but Mandy says her boobs are all CeeCee knows.

Georgie comes home and asks where Mandy is going. She says she picked up a shift and leaves, but not before they talk about ‘us time’, annoying Jim.

After she is gone, Georgie asks Audrey and Jim what they want to do. Audrey fakes sleepiness and goes to bed while Jim agrees to play cards. Georgie wins so Jim fakes sleepiness and also goes to bed.

Georgie and CeeCee go to see Mandy at the diner, but she is too busy. Instead, he forces a man to give Mandy a bigger tip by showing off CeeCee and saying it is for her.

That night, Mandy and Georgie are having ‘us time’ when Georgie’s beeper goes off. He ignores it at first, but the beeping persists so he leaves.

Georgie ends up helping a very pretty lady in a convertible, who talks to him about God. As he gives her a ride home, they talk about their lives and her love of the church. He is snarky about it, but her story of abundance makes him reconsider his initial thoughts about the church.

Later on, Audrey is playing with CeeCee and commenting on how big she is getting. Jim comments that it is because she gives her cookies,.

Georgie walks in and asks if they want to go to church on Sunday. Mandy says that she will make him pancakes if that is what he wants. He talks about the church lady telling him about her congregation and asks if they want to go. No one wants to go, so he says he will go with CeeCee. Audrey says she is Catholic.

At the tire place, Georgie is taking care of a customer when the church lady, whose name is Valerie, comes in to get her car. Ruben hits on her but she is not interested and sets her sights on Georgie. Ruben tells her Georgie is married.

After he leaves, Georgie gets Valerie squared away and gives her a free car freshener. She says it is apple, the fruit of temptation. Georgie quickly looks for a mango one.

Georgie asks Mandy to go to church again, but she turns him down. When he gets to the church, he is greeted by several people, including Valerie and the reverend. They all hug him and he asks if they have pancakes. They tell him they have waffles the size of Texas.

He is happy about this and the subject turns to his job. Everyone seems interested in the tire business, which Valerie says is a sign he is prospering. She hugs him again.

When Georgie gets home, he tells Jim and Mandy that he got business from the church. Jim is thrilled and wants to give him a raise.

Audrey isn’t happy about this leading to her and Jim fighting. Georgie tries to fix things, but Mandy tells him that fighting like this got her her dream car.

That night, Mandy and Georgie are having more ‘us time’ when he brings up the church again. She is not interested, but he persists, leading to her comparing him to his mom. They fight and she storms out, saying he can pray for sex.

At the tire shop, Ruben is teasing Georgie about Valerie when Jim comes in, asking what is going on. They tell him about Valerie. He warns Georgie to be careful since a hot woman that looked like Raquel Welsh led to him buying a timeshare in Florida. He reminisces on it, while Ruben and Georgie wonder who she is and snark on Jim being confused.

Audrey and Mandy fight over Georgie going to Bible study. The former thinks he should be home with the family, while the latter decides to tell Georgie that she supports him.

At Bible study, Georgie talks about his business some more and offers more discounts. Valerie is happy about this and as they clean up, she tells him God made this all happen. She then kisses him, but he pulls away, saying he is married. Mandy sees this, punches Valerie and drags Georgie out. He reminds her he pulled away and she says that is the only reason he is still standing.

The episode ends with Georgie getting a tow truck call for another hot girl and him leaving her stranded.