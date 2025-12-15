Anthony Geary Passes Away at 78

Sad news for the soap opera world this afternoon. Anthony Geary, best known for playing Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died. He was as 78 years old.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the iconic star died after complications from surgery.

Anthony, who retired from acting in 2015, had been living in Amsterdam with his husband Claudio at the time of this death.

During his decades long career, which also included stints on The Young and the Restless and Murder, She Wrote, Anthony made history with Luke’s relationship with Laura, played by Genie Francis. The Luke and Laura wedding made history by being one of the most watched television moments of all time.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.