Food Network Star Anne Burrell Passes Away at 55

Sad news for the culinary world tonight. Anne Burrell, known for her legendary work on the Food Network, has died. She was 55 years old.

No cause of death was announced as of press time.

Anne’s family released the following statement the media:

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Anne was known for her work on Worst Cooks in America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Iron Chef America and various other projects.

She is survived by her husband, stepson, mother, sister and several nieces and nephews.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.