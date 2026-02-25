Celebrity Death

Robert Cosby Jr Passes Away at 23

Sammi Turano

Sad news for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City franchise. Robert Cosby Jr, son of Mary Cosby, has died. He was 23 years old.

 

Robert appeared on the show several times over the years and has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental illness.

No cause of death was released as of press time, but it is being reported that police responded to a medial emergency at his home.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

 

 

