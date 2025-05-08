Emmys 2022: All The Winners

Congratulations to this year’s Emmy winners!

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series See also Winners of the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick, Danny Strong

The Dropout, Michael Showalter

The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini

Maid, John Wells

Station Eleven, Hiro Murai

WINNER: The White Lotus, Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick, Danny Strong

The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess

Maid, Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven, Patrick Sommerville

WINNER: The White Lotus, Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman

WINNER: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael

Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald See also An Open Letter to My Dear Aria Rose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary, “Pilot,” Quinta Brunson

Barry, “710N,” Duffy Boudreau

Barry, “starting now,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Hacks, “The One, the Only,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime,” Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino,” Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center,” Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go,” Jason Bateman

Severance, “The We We Are,” Ben Stiller

WINNER: Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light,” Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession, “All the Bells Say,” Mark Mylod

Succession, “The Disruption,” Cathy Yan

Succession, “Too Much Birthday,” Lorene Scarfaria

Yellowjackets, “Pilot,” Karen Kusama

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Atlanta, “New Jazz,” Hiro Murai

Barry, “710N,” Bill Hader

Hacks, “There Will Be Blood,” Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B,” Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime,” Jamie Babbit

WINNER: Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” MJ Delaney See also Broken’s Emmy Nominated Star Lee Garlington Talks to TVGrapevine

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution,” Thomas Schnauz

Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go,” Chris Mundy

Severance, “The We We Are,” Dan Erickson

Squid Game, “One Lucky Day,” Hwang Dong-hyuk

WINNER: Succession, “All the Bells Say,” Jesse Armstrong

Yellowjackets, “F Sharp,” Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets, “Pilot,” Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick, Hulu

The Dropout, Hulu

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Pam & Tommy, Hulu

WINNER: The White Lotus, HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

WINNER: Succession

Yellowjackets