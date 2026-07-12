CBS Announces Date for 2025 Emmy Awards

CBS and the Television Academy announced today that the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS will broadcast LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in L.A., Sunday, Sept. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Nominations for the 77TH EMMY AWARDS will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 15, streaming live at 8:30 AM, PT on Emmys.com. The host and producers for this year’s telecast will be announced at a later date.

The 77TH EMMY AWARDS telecast will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with ceremonies produced by the Television Academy on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.