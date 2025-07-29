Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Winners Part 1
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 3, 2024 @ 9:55 am

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Succession
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Judith Light, Poker Face
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, Declan Downey
Wednesday, Tim Burton

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin
Beef, Jake Schreier
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Carl Franklin
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession, Mark Mylod
Andor, Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh
Succession, Andrij Parekh
Succession, Lorene Scafaria
The Last of Us, Peter Hoar
The White Lotus, Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for Drama Series

WINNER: Succession, Jesse Armstrong
Andor, Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, Peter Gould
The Last of Us, Craig Maxim
The White Lotus, Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

WINNER: Keke Palmer, Password
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

See also  Destination X Show News

