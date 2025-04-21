Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Update: The cause of death was a stroke and heart issues.

Sad news for the world today. Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 after being hospitalized for bronchitis, double pneumonia and respiratory issues.

As per Variety, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the news in a statement: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.”

Pope Francis took on the position in 2013, becoming the first Pope to not only have social media, but also to have a more relaxed view of things, while still keeping traditional Catholic values.

