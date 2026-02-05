The Traitors Recap for Season 4 Episode 8

Tonight’s episode of The Traitors on Peacock opens with Rob and Candiace fighting over the banishment of Lisa. Neither one trusts the other, causing tension between them.

Alan joins them and notices the tension. He says they can murder someone or recruit a faithful to become a traitor.

The next morning, there is yet another breakfast. The remaining contestants come in one by one and soon find out that Colton has been murdered.

Everyone is blown away by this and wonder who could have made this happen. Tara and Johnny debate on who could be a traitor…..Stephen or Natalie.

Others seem to have suspicions on Mark, Candiace and Rob.

Candiace and Rob are now going against each other.

Mission! Everyone will break into two groups. Mark, Kristen and Rob go with Alan, while the others look at descriptions of paintings, recreate it and have the other team identify it. The ones with Alan have the chance to get a shield.

Everyone recreating the paintings are having a blast.

Kristen gets the shield.

Everyone adds $12,000 to the pot.

Afterward, everyone talks about who the traitors could be. It seems that Candiace and Stephen are the number one suspects.

Candiace and Stephen talk about Rob and Colton’s connection and think they plotted to get rid of Lisa. She really is against Rob now and tries to catch him in a lie…..and succeeds. Her plan is to take him down.

Roundtable time! Natalie calls Tara out of her vote, Johnny says Colton put Stephen being a traitor in his mind and the Candiace/Rob battle continues.

The dagger is not used.

In a landslide vote, Candiace is banished. The only ones that didn’t vote for her were Natalie, who voted for Tara, and Candiace herself, who voted for Rob.

Candiace reveals that she is a TRAITOR!

Rob now must recruit another traitor and gives Eric the ultimatum: Be a traitor or be murdered! However, Eric thinks it is Johnny based on the handwriting and isn’t sure what to do.

More next week, stay tuned!