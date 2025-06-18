Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Animal Control Renewed on Fox

Animal Control has been renewed for a second season on Fox, TVGrapevine has learned. The news comes days after it was announced Call Me Kat was cancelled and one day after Fantasy Island’s cancellation was confirmed.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, president scripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill — not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

The show stars Joel McHale and airs Thursdays on Fox.

