Dawn Witte: Why the Desire to Inspire Foundation is Touching So Many Lives Globally

By Celebrity Writer, Jules Lavallee

Tell us about the Desire to Inspire Foundation.

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share my work. I love LOVE and being able to share that love with children is such a gift to me. There is a quote by Pamela Leo that sums it up so nicely, “Children need at least one person in their life who thinks the sun rises and sets on them, who delights in their existence and loves them unconditionally.” We all need that person in our lives and I get to be that person to so many. To inspire others to see the greatness within themselves and help people put their own unique gifts and talents into the world is the most rewarding and fulfilling thing I could ever do. I am truly blessed. My goal is to help lift children out of extreme poverty all over the world and help them live into their own unique purpose. This is my purpose.

As we approach the holidays, what has COVID-19 taught you about giving?

Whether in a pandemic or not, we all have challenges and face struggles in life. One of the things 2020 has demonstrated is that we can’t control our circumstances but we have a choice in who we choose to BE. One of the things I learned from my Life Coaching studies is, “To do what you can, with what you have, from where you are.” This piece of advice has allowed me to understand that even if we are taking baby steps on our paths, we are moving forward and will reach our goals if we keep going.

You recently launched Be Line Products which is filled with inspirational products. Tell us about your venture. What will these products resonate with people given these challenging times?

I created the Be Line Products to inspire people to be their very best selves using seven words we can all choose to BE; love, kind, happy, inspired, genuine, strong, and grateful. My vision was to create a Givers Marketplace where I could raise money to fund the work of the Desire to Inspire Foundation while sharing the work of artists and creators from around the world that may not otherwise have had the opportunity or avenue to have their work seen. Our products make perfect gifts to help inspire us to live into our greatness. You can take a look here www.thebelineproducts.com.

Share some of the cool gifts on your site.

We have tote bags, t-shirts, mugs, hats, sweatshirts, and many more items which all feature my seven words that we can all choose to BE in order to live our happiest and most fulfilling lives full of passion and purpose. While I love all of the items on our site, I am especially fond of the calendar and the framed prints taken by Davis. The way he captures images is magical and combined with inspirational quotes from my first book, “Be…” we have created something I am very proud of.

You are a successful author of the book Be. You recently released, Be Kind. Tell us more.

We recently launched the first single book of the Recipes for Being series with author and series co-creator, Deborah Louise Brown “The Power of Kind: How to Use the Golden Chain of Kindness to Thrive and Prosper In a Life Filled with Grace, Joy, and Ease.” Below is a brief description.

What happens when you level up your Kindness Quotient?

The world is your oyster! More joy, more peace, more love, more self-confidence.

KINDNESS is the very glue that holds us together — personally and in community with one another. The Power of Kind provides a conscious course in how to best use your superpower called kindness. Can you imagine that kind people are healthier, more focused, in charge of their destiny? The author says it’s so. Let’s dig in and see what happens after you complete the 21-day KIND intensive you’ll find inside.

Get ready to experience a brilliant new day as you journal and reflect on who you want to be in this world. The kind and powerful YOU has dreams to fulfill. Let’s do this!

The book is part of the Recipes for Being Series: Pocket Journals for Celebrating Seven Words for Living a Life of Purpose by Design

Is Be a movement? How can we join you?

In a way it is a movement to add more love and kindness to the world with every interaction we have. The subtitle of my first book, “Be…” is, “A Collection of Love with Friends to Inspire a Kindness Evolution.” One of my favorite quotes is by Margaret Mead and she says “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” I believe we can accomplish anything when we work together and choose to BE our very best selves. I am always happy to connect with anyone who desires to make the world a more beautiful place for all of humanity. You can learn more about our work, products, and books at the following websites: www.desiretoinspirefoundation.org www.thebelineproducts.com and www.recipesforbeing.com People can also email me at dawnawitte@gmail.com, or find me on Facebook or Linkedin at Dawn Airhart Witte.

As we approach 2021, you have a very special person on your team, Kenyan Photographer, Davis Hidinks Ochieng. Tell us about him and his work.

Davis has a magical way of capturing the most beautiful photos and because of my profound love for him and his gifts, I wanted to share his tremendous talent with the world. I consider Davis Hidinks Ogosi my son. He is also my friend, team member, my favorite dance partner, and one of the best photographers I have ever seen. Aside from his amazing talent, he has one of the most compassionate and fun-loving hearts I have ever known. He is a young man who has struggled over the years to make a living to support himself and his family but despite his personal challenges he is driven by the desire to help others in need. Our calendars, framed wall prints, and the upcoming book will help him earn an income doing what he loves. Davis is deserving of every blessing that comes his way.

What is special about this calendar?

There are 7.7 billion people in this world and to think that a young photographer from Kenya found a woman on a mission to inspire others is one of the reasons I believe in miracles. Meeting Davis has been one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. Together we have created something to help inspire and uplift others while enabling us the opportunity to do the work we both love so much. Being able to combine my writing together with Davis’ magical photographs to share the beauty of BEING with others makes this a very special project indeed.

Share your best advice for entrepreneurs as we go into 2021.

My very best advice for entrepreneurs and everyone is to believe in your dreams, live your life out loud, and strive to be your very best self. When you are connected to your purpose, there is nothing that will stop you from achieving your desires. Staying flexible and pivoting when you meet a challenge is the way to keep moving forward and always remember, as Steve Jobs so beautifully stated, “And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

www.desiretoinspirefoundation.org

www.thebelineproducts.com