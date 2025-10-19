Celebrity Spotlight: Jaymes Vaughan

The Amazing Race alum Jaymes Vaughan talks to TVGrapevine about his new dating show with former Girls Next Door star Crystal McCahill.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I pride myself on my southern roots as a small town east coast boy raised in an interracial family – it’s given me a lot of perspective on life. I’m also an avid adventure seeker and was very lucky to be asked to compete on The Amazing Race – it was an amazing experience. When I’m not working I enjoy spending time with boyfriend and my dog while also giving back to my community through program Give Kids The World and The Boys and Girls

Career wise, I host the nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show Celebrity Page TV in The U.S. and also report for British morning television Lorraine on ITV. I’ve also been fortunate enough to work on The Talk, Access Hollywood, Wendy Williams and host the pre-shows for American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

How would you describe Play Date?

It’s the future of dating shows, especially during our new normal. Our bachelorette Crystal is getting to know guys virtually through different rounds that are not only highly entertaining, but also actually helping her find her perfect match, or as close to it as we can get. Plus my favorite part – the audience has a say, and a chance to possibly date Crystal too. So it could be one of these guys we are starting with, or it could be a fan of the show and her that she ultimately ends up falling for.

What attracted you to the project?

Two things; boredom in quarantine and my love for Crystal. Her and I have been friends for years and she never seems to pick the right guy (sorry Crystal, love you) so when this idea presented itself, and I was on my 20th day of eating microwave pizza and staring at my bedroom wall in quarantine I was like why not? If we can leave this point in time with Crystal in a happy healthy relationship and I can find a reason to have to put on something besides sweat pants, it’s kind of a win win.

What was it like working with Crystal?

Are you kidding me, she’s a blast. If I wasn’t into guys I’d be dating her.

What were some challenges that occurred while filming?

It’s a quarantine! I’ve never had to work the crew side on any of my shows so there’s nothing like being thrown to the wolves. The production company mailed me everything I needed and then I had to set it all up. Lights, green screen, mics, etc. Honestly I’m still not certain I’ve done it all right.

What are some of your favorite memories from the project?

When we first meet the guys. Every time you think you’ve heard it all on reality tv, somebody surprises you. That happens about 8 times.

What else are you working on?

I’m hosting my daily entertainment news show Celebrity Page TV from home, and perfecting my quarantine Pizza game.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

That’s a better question for my Mom, she’s full of them.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Ozark, Altered Carbon, Family Guy and obviously Play Date.

Anything else you want to share?

Not my quarantine pizza!