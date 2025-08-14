Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/24/2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/24/2024
Tonight is Oscars Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! ! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!
Thirteen couples will compete, but two will go home in a double elimination.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.
After a fun opening act, movie lessons and a montage of former Oscar nominated contestants, we get down to business!
Celebrity: Jenn Tran
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Tango
Song: A Little Party Never Killed Nobody from The Great Gatsby
Sammi: The two of them have such a fun chemistry. She seems a bit more nervous tonight, but is putting everything into the dance…and looks good doing it.
Carrie Ann: She is such a great surprise, but she can tell she was having trouble with the music. Sasha explains she had trouble hearing it.
Derek: He gives her places to improve, but she did a great job.
Bruno: She was a sassy, glossy, mischievous little kitten.
Scores: 6-6-7=19/30—38 total for the past two weeks
Celebrity: Eric Roberts
Claim to Fame: Academy Award nominated actor
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Waltz
Song: The Godfather Waltz from The Godfather
Sammi: I love Britt taking him to the Godfather museum and showing him his Oscar nomination moment.
His dance is a vast improvement from last week and he seems to be trying really hard tonight. It is obvious this means a lot to him and he wants to make Britt proud.
Derek: He should be proud of this moment.
Bruno: He offers him some pointers on where to improve.
Carrie Ann: She sees improvement and understands how he lives with chronic pain,
Scores: 6-4-5=15/30 Total 30 from both weeks
Celebrity: Danny Amendola
Claim to Fame: NFL star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Jive
Song: Danger Zone from Top Gun
Sammi: That leapfrog jump was really cool. He has spirit, he is having fun and they are HOT on the dance floor. WOW.
Bruno: He handled it very well and landed splendidly.
Carrie Ann: It was on fire.
Derek: He loved the dance, but tells him to watch the arms.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 41 from both weeks
Celebrity: Anna Delvey
Claim to Fame: Fashionista
Pro: Ezra Sosa
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Suddenly I See from Devil Wears Prada
Sammi: She looks a bit nervous tonight and it is obvious the bullying is taking a toll on her. That being said, she seemed to improve from last week.
Carrie Ann: She sympathizes with her being bullied, but wants her to see her potential.
Derek: He offers places to improve, but thinks the turns were beautiful.
Bruno: She needs to believe in and be herself.
Scores: 6-5-6=17/30 Total 35 for both weeks
Celebrity: Chandler Kinney
Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Rumba
Song: What Was I Made For from Barbie
Sammi: She is the best of the night so far. Gorgeous lines, beautiful musicality, such amazing chemistry….this dance had everything a rumba needs and more!
Derek: She was made for dancing.
Bruno: She made it look easy.
Carrie Ann: She created a moment that touched everyone.
Scores: 8-8-8=24/30 Total 47 for both nights
Celebrity: Reginald VelJohnson
Claim to Fame: Family Matters star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Ode to Joy from Die Hard
Sammi: I love how he is dedicating this to Bruce Willis. He is so cute and trying so hard. He reminds me of my own dad and I love it!
Bruno: He is starting to nicely defrost and getting there.
Carrie Ann: He is baby stepping into a ten.
Derek: He thinks it was a job well done.
Scores: 6-4-5=15/30 Total 31 for both nights
Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Superman theme from Superman
Sammi: That was by far the BEST paso in the history of the show! WOW!!! I have no other comments.
Carrie Ann: She LOVED it!
Derek: He offers a tiny bit to improve on, but he loved the dance and loves him!
Bruno: He loves his energy, but has to control it.
Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 43 for both weeks
Celebrity: Joey Graziadei
Claim to Fame: Bachelor star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Rumba
Song: Shallow from A Star is Born
Sammi: It is a beautiful dance with lots of chemistry, moving moments and sexiness. They are definitely one of the couples to watch for sure.
Derek: He offers places to improve, but overall enjoyed the dance.
Bruno: He comments on the shapes, but also enjoyed it.
Carrie Ann: She thinks he is mesmerizing.
Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 43 for both nights
Celebrity: Phaedra Parks
Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls
Sammi: That was not the foxtrot I was expecting, but it was so Phaedra. She can do anything and her personality just shines through so beautifully and tonight was no exception.
Bruno: The dream girl is here to stay.
Carrie Ann: She has impact!
Derek: It was beautiful.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 40 for both nights
Celebrity: Tori Spelling
Claim to Fame: 90210 star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Rumba
Song: This is Me from The Greatest Showman
Sammi: She seemed nervous still, but she seems so determined to do well. I love her spirit and how she put everything into the dance. She is such a beautiful example of taking ris
Carrie Ann: Welcome to the competition!
Derek: She did well, but he offers places to improve.
Bruno: She loves her spirit but has some technique to work on.
Scores: 7-6-6=19/30 Total
Celebrity: Dwight Howard
Claim to Fame: NBA star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: City of Stars from La La Land
Sammi: Somehow, she makes the height difference work. She does a beautiful job with choreography and he is so smooth and light on his feet.
Derek: He is blown away with how smooth it was. He offers places to improve, but thinks it was incredible.
Bruno: He offers more places where they can improve, but he also enjoyed it.
Carrie Ann: They made the impossible possible.
Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 44 for both nights
Celebrity: Brooks Nader
Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Quickstep
Song: 9 to 5 from 9 to 5
Sammi: They still have that hot chemistry and she is having a blast out there. She is less nervous tonight and is improving leaps and bounds.
Bruno: She needs to stop mucking about and go for it.
Carrie Ann: She wanted to see a kiss at the end. She likes the lines, but thinks it was too rushed.
Derek: She has the ingredients, but needs to put it all together. He also says they had a tango theme.
Scores: 7-6-7=20=30 Total 38 for both nights.
Celebrity: Ilona Maher
Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Salsa
Song: I’ve Had the Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing
Sammi: What a way to end the night! She flipped him…those lifts….all of it was amazing…..get it, girl! WOW!
Carrie Ann: She gushes over how amazing she did.
Derek: He loves everything about her and the dance.
Bruno: He also loves it….and her.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 39 for both nights.
Results: Danny and Witney, Chandler and Brandon, Eric and Britt, Joey and Jenna and Ilona and Alan are all safe.
Also safe: Dwight and Daniella, Jenn and Sasha, Brooks and Gleb, Stephen and Rylee and Phaedra and Val are all safe.
Bottom 3: Reginald and Emma, Anna and Val and Tori and Pasha.
Safe: Reginald and Emma
Eliminated: Tori and Pasha and Anna and Ezra
More in two weeks, stay tuned.