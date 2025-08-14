Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/24/2024

Tonight is Oscars Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! ! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Thirteen couples will compete, but two will go home in a double elimination.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act, movie lessons and a montage of former Oscar nominated contestants, we get down to business!

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango

Song: A Little Party Never Killed Nobody from The Great Gatsby

Sammi: The two of them have such a fun chemistry. She seems a bit more nervous tonight, but is putting everything into the dance…and looks good doing it.

Carrie Ann: She is such a great surprise, but she can tell she was having trouble with the music. Sasha explains she had trouble hearing it.

Derek: He gives her places to improve, but she did a great job.

Bruno: She was a sassy, glossy, mischievous little kitten.

Scores: 6-6-7=19/30—38 total for the past two weeks

Celebrity: Eric Roberts

Claim to Fame: Academy Award nominated actor

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Waltz

Song: The Godfather Waltz from The Godfather

Sammi: I love Britt taking him to the Godfather museum and showing him his Oscar nomination moment.

His dance is a vast improvement from last week and he seems to be trying really hard tonight. It is obvious this means a lot to him and he wants to make Britt proud.

Derek: He should be proud of this moment.

Bruno: He offers him some pointers on where to improve.

Carrie Ann: She sees improvement and understands how he lives with chronic pain,

Scores: 6-4-5=15/30 Total 30 from both weeks

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Song: Danger Zone from Top Gun

Sammi: That leapfrog jump was really cool. He has spirit, he is having fun and they are HOT on the dance floor. WOW.

Bruno: He handled it very well and landed splendidly.

Carrie Ann: It was on fire.

Derek: He loved the dance, but tells him to watch the arms.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 41 from both weeks

Celebrity: Anna Delvey

Claim to Fame: Fashionista

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Suddenly I See from Devil Wears Prada

Sammi: She looks a bit nervous tonight and it is obvious the bullying is taking a toll on her. That being said, she seemed to improve from last week.

Carrie Ann: She sympathizes with her being bullied, but wants her to see her potential.

Derek: He offers places to improve, but thinks the turns were beautiful.

Bruno: She needs to believe in and be herself.

Scores: 6-5-6=17/30 Total 35 for both weeks

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Rumba

Song: What Was I Made For from Barbie

Sammi: She is the best of the night so far. Gorgeous lines, beautiful musicality, such amazing chemistry….this dance had everything a rumba needs and more!

Derek: She was made for dancing.

Bruno: She made it look easy.

Carrie Ann: She created a moment that touched everyone.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30 Total 47 for both nights

Celebrity: Reginald VelJohnson

Claim to Fame: Family Matters star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Ode to Joy from Die Hard

Sammi: I love how he is dedicating this to Bruce Willis. He is so cute and trying so hard. He reminds me of my own dad and I love it!

Bruno: He is starting to nicely defrost and getting there.

Carrie Ann: He is baby stepping into a ten.

Derek: He thinks it was a job well done.

Scores: 6-4-5=15/30 Total 31 for both nights

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Superman theme from Superman

Sammi: That was by far the BEST paso in the history of the show! WOW!!! I have no other comments.

Carrie Ann: She LOVED it!

Derek: He offers a tiny bit to improve on, but he loved the dance and loves him!

Bruno: He loves his energy, but has to control it.

Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 43 for both weeks

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Rumba

Song: Shallow from A Star is Born

Sammi: It is a beautiful dance with lots of chemistry, moving moments and sexiness. They are definitely one of the couples to watch for sure.

Derek: He offers places to improve, but overall enjoyed the dance.

Bruno: He comments on the shapes, but also enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: She thinks he is mesmerizing.

Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 43 for both nights

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls

Sammi: That was not the foxtrot I was expecting, but it was so Phaedra. She can do anything and her personality just shines through so beautifully and tonight was no exception.

Bruno: The dream girl is here to stay.

Carrie Ann: She has impact!

Derek: It was beautiful.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 40 for both nights

Celebrity: Tori Spelling

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Rumba

Song: This is Me from The Greatest Showman

Sammi: She seemed nervous still, but she seems so determined to do well. I love her spirit and how she put everything into the dance. She is such a beautiful example of taking ris

Carrie Ann: Welcome to the competition!

Derek: She did well, but he offers places to improve.

Bruno: She loves her spirit but has some technique to work on.

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30 Total

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: City of Stars from La La Land

Sammi: Somehow, she makes the height difference work. She does a beautiful job with choreography and he is so smooth and light on his feet.

Derek: He is blown away with how smooth it was. He offers places to improve, but thinks it was incredible.

Bruno: He offers more places where they can improve, but he also enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: They made the impossible possible.

Scores: 8-7-7=22/30 Total 44 for both nights

Celebrity: Brooks Nader

Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: 9 to 5 from 9 to 5

Sammi: They still have that hot chemistry and she is having a blast out there. She is less nervous tonight and is improving leaps and bounds.

Bruno: She needs to stop mucking about and go for it.

Carrie Ann: She wanted to see a kiss at the end. She likes the lines, but thinks it was too rushed.

Derek: She has the ingredients, but needs to put it all together. He also says they had a tango theme.

Scores: 7-6-7=20=30 Total 38 for both nights.

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa

Song: I’ve Had the Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Sammi: What a way to end the night! She flipped him…those lifts….all of it was amazing…..get it, girl! WOW!

Carrie Ann: She gushes over how amazing she did.

Derek: He loves everything about her and the dance.

Bruno: He also loves it….and her.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30 Total 39 for both nights.

Results: Danny and Witney, Chandler and Brandon, Eric and Britt, Joey and Jenna and Ilona and Alan are all safe.

Also safe: Dwight and Daniella, Jenn and Sasha, Brooks and Gleb, Stephen and Rylee and Phaedra and Val are all safe.

Bottom 3: Reginald and Emma, Anna and Val and Tori and Pasha.

Safe: Reginald and Emma

Eliminated: Tori and Pasha and Anna and Ezra

More in two weeks, stay tuned.