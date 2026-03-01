Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023
It is Taylor Swift night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The show will celebrate the most popular singer in the world with new dances. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Mandy Moore the choreographer is a guest judge.
After an opening dance number and message from Taylor herself, we get down to business.
Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan
Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: You Belong With Me
Sammi: I would have never chosen this song for this dance, but they look adorable performing. It is not her best dance because it seems a bit off, but due to the song/dance combination that is really not her (or Sasha’s) fault. They did the best they could with what they had and made up for it with their usual heart and spirit.
Derek: She improved a lot since week one but needs to work on timing.
Mandy: She was fearless.
Bruno: Her timing was off, but he liked how it was like a romcom.
Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence and wants to see more choreography.
Scores: 7-7-8-7=29/40
Celebrity: Ariana Madix
Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Cruel Summer
Sammi: What a beautiful dance. I am not really familiar with this song, but it is really a perfect one for a rumba. Ariana is showcasing her talent and growth and I think she is in the semifinals after this dance.
Mandy: She commanded the stage.
Bruno: It was classic and elegant.
Carrie Ann: It was powerful and full of technique.
Derek: She embodies the character and tone of the dance.
Scores: 9-9-9-10=37/40
Celebrity: Jason Mraz
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Don’t Blame Me
Sammi: He wanted a comeback and he got it….that was the best dance he has done thus far and shows how committed he is to the show and how determined he is to win! WOW!
Bruno: He is back!
Carrie Ann: He was the heart of the fire!
Derek: The dance had everything.
Mandy: Grounded and epic.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!! SECOND OF THE SEASON!!!
Celebrity: Harry Jowsey
Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Rumba
Song: August
Sammi: He still has a lot of room for improvement, but he is miles above where he was when he began the competition. I also seems to be letting go and enjoying the whole process.
Carrie Ann: He has more content in the dance but needs more work.
Derek: He has a blank space face, but is comfortable and confident.
Mandy: He did well and was easy on the eyes.
Bruno: He calls them out for kissing and thinks it was a good attempt.
Scores: 8-7-8-7=30/40
Celebrity: Charity Lawson
Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Look What You Made Me Do
Sammi: This is by far my favorite of her dances…..it has everything and more….chemistry, technique and power…..I am obsessed with it!
Derek: It was clean and precise.
Mandy: It had everything, but it was predictable.
Bruno: It had pinpoint accuracy.
Carrie Ann: Her lines are unmatched but she wants more.
Scores: 9-10-9-10=38/40
Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez
Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Paper Rings
Sammi: She is one of the best dancers we have this season….for someone who is so young, she has talent, wisdom and maturity far beyond her years….and it shines through her performances.
Mandy: It was poetry in motion….and she gives her a friendship bracelet.
Bruno: She had celebration and ease of movement.
Carrie Ann: She lost her focus, but she is the most animated and enthusiastic contestant ever.
Derek: She brings the dance to life but wants more body content.
Scores: 9-9-10-10=38/40
Relay time!
Xochitl and Val vs. Ariana and Pasha—Viennese Waltz to Lover—Winner: Xochitl and Val
Alyson and Sasha vs. Harry and Rylee—Jive to Shake it Off—Winner: Alyson and Sasha
Jason and Daniella vs. Charity and Artem—Cha cha cha to Lavender Haze—Winner: Jason and Daniella
The winning couples each get 3 points added to their scores.
Alyson and Sasha, Harry and Rylee and Charity and Artem are in the bottom three with Harry and Rylee going home.
More next week, stay tuned!