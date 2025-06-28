Praise Petey: Stephen Root Speaks

Praise Petey promises to be the next big hit on TV. The talent is iconic, the storylines amazing and….without giving too much away, people will be talking about it by the watercooler all season long.

To celebrate this amazing new show, check out a press conference we recently did with Stephen Root, one of the stars of the show.

*NOTE: Interview occurred prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.*