Little Big Town to Host People’s Choice Country Awards

Superstar country music group Little Big Town will host the first-ever “People’s Choice Country Awards” from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Inducted as Opry members in 2014, the group will also perform a medley of their greatest hits at the iconic venue. The two-hour ceremony will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock.

“We are honored to host the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards,’ especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” said Little Big Town. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

The two-hour telecast will lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.

The only award show for the people and by the people, the “People’s Choice Country Awards” will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony.

The show will extend to social platforms with Backstage Live, bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting country’s most popular stars with their biggest fans.

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

This project is an example of collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal’s equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.

ABOUT LITTLE BIG TOWN

Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It on Home,” “Good as Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.” The band’s breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.” 2017’s The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their Grammy-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man” as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated “When Someone Stops Loving You.” The band’s self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”- the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In April 2022, they released their new single “Hell Yeah,” which has amassed almost 88 million global streams to date.

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy Award. Their highly anticipated 10th studio album Mr. Sun was released on September 16 and debuted as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022.