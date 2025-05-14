BravoCon 2022 and Peacock Announce New Interactive Feature

Peacock announced an all-new interactive video feature, allowing users to immerse themselves directly into the storytelling of their favorite content. The prototype grants control to the viewer, with the option to go deeper into select scenes that spark intrigue and fuel curiosity. Built with customizable capabilities that enhance new content discovery and choice, the streaming feature will be on display to select attendees on a confidential basis to test, provide key insights and ultimately further enrich the Bravo Universe on Peacock, utilizing an interactive episode of Peacock’s Original hit series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP. Initially being tested on limited devices with additional devices and production partners to be announced, the brand-new feature is set to launchconcurrently with the season three premiere next year.

“Combining culture-defining content with cutting-edge innovation, this experience is about giving fans the choice to dive deeper into the most dramatic Housewives moments on their own terms,” said John Jelley, Senior Vice President, Product & UX, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “It transforms viewing into an interactive journey of discovery and personalization through multiple vantage points. Seamlessly integrating exclusive footage at just the right moment, users can now take control of how they watch the scenes that breakthrough the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to offer this powerful storytelling tool to Hollywood’s content creators, visionaries, and originators.”

The prototype combines the latest design vision with video samples from season two of the hit franchise. As viewers watch, Peacock will surface a wide variety of exclusive extra footage, timed to the most relevant moments, all with the user in control. As Peacock’s first production partner, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP season three will launch with three episodes encompassing the final interactive feature. Users can lean back and watch an episode as-is or choose to engage with prompts as they appear at key moments during their viewing experience.

From iconic fights to legendary vacations, the unfiltered and unapologetic franchise, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES will be reimagined just in time for fans to take a much-needed vacation to Thailand for season three of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP on Peacock. The new feature will first appear seamlessly in the main story stream through contextual opt-in dialogs. When the user selects a desired dialogue to further explore, they’re taken into a side stream unlocking exclusive interviews, unreleased footage, and never-before-seen cast reactions. As the viewer curates and completes their personalized experience, they’re brought seamlessly back into the mainstream story.

Peacock’s can’t-miss activation at BravoCon 2022 is where select fans will test the interactive prototype, in a re-creation of Dorinda’s famous Bluestone Manor so all the Bravo obsessed can visit the iconic fish room. During season two of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Brandi Glanville gathered at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor for an eight-day getaway, which premiered in June on Peacock.

Select BravoCon attendees have this rare opportunity to be the first to receive a private preview of Peacock’s interactive product on-site at Bravo’s highly anticipated three-day BravoCon, taking place in New York City October 14-16. Guests who purchase BravoCon SVIP or VIP tickets will receive access to Peacock Premium to enjoy the latest blockbuster movies, exclusive Originals, next-day Bravo content, and live sports with your family and friends, whether you’re at home or on the go (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders).

