Prime Video Acquires Barbershop

Prime Video announced it has ordered Barbershop, starring Jermaine Fowler (Ricky Stanicky), to series. Marshall Todd (Barbershop, Woke) is writing and executive producing the series, with Max Searle (Neon, Dave) set as co-showrunner and executive producer. The series comes from global entertainment company Hartbeat, Prominent Productions, and State Street Pictures and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The television adaptation of the franchise revolves around Travis “Trav” Porter (Fowler), who endeavors to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at the iconic “Calvin’s” barbershop in Chicago. And while the barbers are new, the shop remains just as lively, the customers just as argumentative, and the fades are still the dopest in the city — because at Calvin’s, the community comes together for way more than just a haircut.

“We are thrilled to announce a new series based on the hilarious and innovative world of Barbershop for our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The television adaptation of this iconic film franchise is in excellent hands with co-showrunners Max Searle and Marshall Todd. We couldn’t be happier with their collaboration and hard work to bring Calvin’s Chicago-based barbershop to life for a new audience on Prime Video.”

The series is executive produced by Marshall Todd, who will also write; Max Searle, who will also serve as co-showrunner; Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Bradley Gardner; Cameron Burnett, and Autumn Bailey-Ford for Prominent Productions; and State Street Pictures. Tiffany Brown will co-executive produce for Hartbeat. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.