Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/13/2020: Who Won

Tonight is the beginning of week six of CBS’s Big Brother All Stars. When we last left our houseguests, we said goodbye to Bayleigh, who was on the block with Da’Vonne. After she left, we began another HOH competition, which was an endurance comp. Everyone was on a ledge and the last one standing (or in this case, sitting) would win HOH.

The first three to fall are this week’s Have Nots. Da’Vonne is the first to fall, despite the fact that she wanted to win and go after Christmas. Even though this was her plan if she won, she also threw the competition so she would not be seen as a target.

The remaining contestants are drenched with water as they continue to sit on the ledge. David and Ian both fall, making them the other two Have Nots of the week. Memphis purposely falls right after, followed by Enzo and Kevin.

Dani wants to throw the comp as well. . She changes her mind when Tyler drops because she doesn’t want to be obvious about it.

Nicole and Cody also want to throw the competition because they don’t want to have blood on their hands. Nicole falls, followed by Cody, giving Dani the HOH win.

Da’Vonne is happy with this turn of events because she has a good relationship with Dani and thinks they can work together to get rid of Tyler. She tells Dani this and that she should put Christmas up as a pawn. Dani thinks this over, but wants to make sure that if she goes after Tyler she does it correctly.

Cody also talks to Dani and tells her to put up David and Kevin because they aren’t working together. Dani thinks she could then backdoor Tyler, but Cody vetoes this idea because of his own relationship with him.

Everyone else is worried because they aren’t as close to Dani. David, however, says that if he is nominated, he can use the power he won last week and take himself off the block.

Kevin talks to Dani, David and Enzo about being a part of the LGBT community and how he wants to show that living his truth and being himself is the best way to represent.

Tyler tells Dani he understands that he may be put on the block, but warns her there are others who should be evicted first.

Dani tells Kevin she plans to put him up and that he is only a pawn. She promises that he will be safe during her HOH reign. She is still determined to get rid of Tyler, but worries about the timing.

Nomination ceremony time! Dani nominates Kevin and David because of their lack of a working relationship. However, she has no idea about David’s power….so stay tuned for Wednesday to see what happens!