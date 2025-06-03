Lego Masters Recap for 6/2/2025

The third week of Lego Masters on Fox opens with the remaining teams being greeted by Will Arnett and Brickmasters Amy and Jamie. There is a jungle theme, which will come into play for their next build.

They must build a character that will tumble down the waterfall in super motion. It must be creative, have tons of personality and tell a story during the tumble. Oh, and it all must be done in six hours.

Marcella and Krista do a monkey jewel thief theme, where said monkey escapes via a skateboard.

Ben and Michael have a farmer theme. There is a farmer surrounded by piggies and based on the pig farm their grandfather had.

Maia and Jamie’s theme involves Percival the Pig escaping down a river….and feel the competition since Ben and Michael are also building pigs…..cue the snort-off!

Sage and Ian make an alligator theme. The alligator cannot swim and is afraid of water, making the escape that much more intense.

Stop the clock! Will shows a treasure box build come down the waterfall…containing the Golden Lego, which, of course, will go to the winning team, giving them immunity.

Another treasure box falls, this one containing the rules of the jungle. The teams will vote on who will win the Golden Brick….talk about a plot twist!

Will asks everyone who they will or won’t vote for and it seems like some of the teams are anti-Ben and Michael.

Anthony and Joe have Lenny the Lazy Lion casually going down the waterfall.

Alex and Tone have their build follow their creature going down the waterfall chasing their treasure.

Anne trips getting her Lego and spills them all over the fall.

Corey and Rebecca have a leaf cutter ant on roller skates….and you can guess the rest…he goes over the edge and falls.

The teams worry about the vote while working on their builds, testing them to see how they will tumble.

Corey and Rebecca’s ant’s legs keep breaking.

Anthony and Joe also run into issues keeping the lion head in place.

Time is running out and the teams must scramble to finish in time.

TIME IS UP!

Anthony and Joe share their lion enjoying life…until he goes over the waterfall, messing up his hair and losing his snacks and drinks.

John and Justin have an alien who is on Earth to get the perfect selfie…only to go overboard.

Alex and Tone have a dragon who goes overboard.

Sage and Ian’s alligator has a fear of water and must learn how to swim as he goes down the waterfall.

Corey and Rebecca introduce Leaf Cutter Larry on his roller skates….who gets stuck on the waterfall….and must be pushed down.

Maia and Jamie’s pig goes on an adventure, losing the hat and binoculars.

Michael and Ben’s farmer and pigs go down the waterfall with pigs going everywhere.

Nikki and Brittan’s caterpillar loses his shoes as he goes overboard.

Anne and Luke’s bee buzzes down the waterfall.

Marcella and Krista’s monkey tail wobbles and jewels go flying as he tries to escape….going overboard. It also needs to be pushed down.

Anthony and Joe and Ben and Michael and Joe are the top two teams. Now the vote will take place to see who will win the Golden Brick….so it is between the top two teams! Got it!

Anthony and Joe win! And none for Ben and Michael! (Seriously, it was a clean sweep, they legit got no votes!)

Marcella and Krista and Alex and Tone are in the bottom two, with Marcella and Krista going home.

More next week, stay tuned!