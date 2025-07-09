Destination X: Meet Mack Fitzgerald

What made you decide to go on Destination X?

I saw a Tiktok casting call ad thing late one night while scrolling and it pitched the show as travel + geography knowledge + trivia + living on a bus, and I loved all of those things so it felt like the perfect match to me, so I went for it!

What were the biggest challenges?

It was hard to be strategic on the bus because you have so little space, so it is hard to do anything without everyone else being somewhat clued in. Also, we didn’t get much seasoning for our food, so that was tough.

Tell me about working with the other contestants. What was the experience like?

Incredible. That was another challenge. I liked everyone. We had nothing to do most days but hang out and get to know everybody. Everybody was really cool. I could hang out and chat with anybody. It was a blast.

Was there someone that you wanted to get to know better or work with more?

Ally, big time. I wrote her off after the first episode due to some things that can mostly be summarized as Josh being dramatic, but it had to do with Ally, so I included her in it and didn’t make much of an effort to get to know her or work with her. Turns out, she’s really cool and smart and funny, but beyond that was one of the more strategic players on the bus. She had a really strong social game–and also wasn’t lacking in the geographical knowledge area–so I think we could have been a really tough team to beat if I hadn’t written her off so early.

What would you have done differently?

Not tell Biggy we were in Salzburg.

What was the biggest standout moment of the experience?

Just hanging out on the bus. It sounds lame given all of the cool things we did, but having 12+ hours to just hang out and chat with some really different, cool, funny, and smart people was a big joy and was one of the hardest things to let go of once I was done. Winning the challenge in Orvieto and being tied to the win on the tarmac were also big standouts for me ego-wise.

Do you plan on keeping in touch with your fellow contestants?

I keep in touch with most of my fellow contestants. I’ve lived with two of them and have seen most of them.

Tell me about working with Jeffery Dean Morgan.

No single person has given me more anxiety than that man. Half of the time when he showed up it meant I could be going home, so it is hard not to associate him with that. Other than that, he was a funny guy. I like a person who will seize an opportunity to make a jab or some witty comment.

What’s next?

I’m mostly hoping I get another shot at Destination X! Other than that, I’ve been doing some cool stuff for YouTube. Ally and I have been filming a series where we blindfold each other and take each other to do different events/locations/activities and we have a lot of cool episodes coming out!

What’s something you wanted people to learn about you while on the show that they didn’t see?

The two things I value most about myself are my brains and my jokes. I feel like people got to see some of my brains (in a very niche area), but I wish people had gotten to see more of my goober side.