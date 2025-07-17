Big Brother 26 Recap for 7/31/2024: Who Won POV?

We are in the second POV week for Big Brother 26 on CBS. When we last left our houseguests, Chelsie became HOH and put Angela, Kenney and Lisa on the block.

Lisa isn’t surprised but determined to fight to stay in the house.

Kenney thinks he is okay since he is up against Angela and Lisa.

Angela vows to win the veto.

Makensy vows to go after Angela for getting rid of Matt.

Quinn has alliances all over the house and is planning the best course of action to use his deep fake AI power. He talks to Brooklyn about how they need to stick together within their Pentagon alliance. Little does she know he has alliances with T’Kor and Kimo, aka The Visionaries….his most loyal alliance and the Have Nots from last week.

T’Kor pitches the idea of having an unofficial alliance with Cam, Cedric and Chelsie. They will more or less look out for each other in hopes that they all go to jury. However, they decide to keep it on the downlow so people don’t get any ideas that they are aligned.

Plot twist! Angela heard the whole thing and squeals to Quinn….who goes to tell T’Kor, who is with Kimo and Joseph. They all agree Angela is dangerous and want to get rid of her. T’Kor decides to talk to Cedric about this, who agrees that Angela should go.

Veto comp time! Brooklyn and Joseph will join Chelsie, Kenney, Angela and Lisa in the competition. They will have to race to build a tower using square and circular blocks high enough to reach a laser, all without messing up coding. Kenney quickly figures out a strategy and a win. Chelsie is glad that Lisa and Angela are both still on the block, but upset that she now has to choose someone to replace Kenney.

Cedric fills Chelsie in on the Angela debacle. She decides to confront Angela about it, who gets upset because she thinks Quinn betrayed her. He admits to talking to her, leading to Angela going to T’Kor and telling her she was not trying to cause trouble. Quinn calls her out on this, knowing that this is not true.

T’Kor explains that Angela needs to watch what she says because it could be taken the wrong wat. Angela tries to defend herself about how she acted and says she had no ill intentions, she just thought it was another alliance she had to worry about. Cedric hugs her and tells her that he know she had no ill will.

Tucker volunteers to go up as a pawn because he thinks he can beat the girls in the AI Arena.

Angela wonders what Quinn’s motivations truly are since she knows about his secret power.

T’Kor and Angela talk things out and make up. T’Kor explains that she isn’t trying to accuse Angela of anything, but wants her to know that her words can be perceived by others.

Tucker tries to get Makensy to admit that she has a secret power. She initially denies it, but then tells him that she does indeed have it and Chelsie knows. However, she doesn’t give specifics about the power. He then goes to Chelsie to report back and tells her that he should maybe consider putting Makensy up.

Kenney is removed from the block, Tucker is put up. Chelsie thinks that he will be fine in the competition tomorrow.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!