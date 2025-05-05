Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV
Recaps

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 24, 2022 @ 9:09 pm

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV

Tonight is double POV night on CBS’s Big Brother 24. Big Brochella and DyreFest will both compete for the Golden POV.

 

Before we get to all that, Terrance starts covering his actions in the nomination ceremony. He tells Joseph Kyle is the target and tells Turner about how he exposed his own game.

 

Turner, Kyle and Alyssa decide to form an alliance and help get rid of Joseph and throw him under the bus when everyone is reunited.

 

Inside the house, Michael is thrilled with the new turn of events.

 

POV 1: Tiffany from last year’s Cookout Alliance is hosting the competition for Big Brochella. They are shown pictures and have to count items.

 

Taylor is eliminated first, followed by Monte, Michael, Jasmine and Brittany—giving Brittany the win.

 

Jasmine is now doing damage control in order to save herself. She talks to Brittany about targeting Monte.

 

The inside Leftovers think they have an easy week, but worry about what is happening inside.

 

Kyle spills everything about the Leftovers to Alyssa and promises to stand by her for the rest of the game. He also tells her that he might become the house pariah because of this move.

 

POV 2: They need to transfer 50 to-go containers without dropping them. Kyle and Joseph seem to want to throw the competition.

See also  America's Got Talent Finale Part 2 Recap for 9/14/2022

 

Terrance wins!

 

Joseph wants Alyssa to be the replacement nominee, but Kyle is trying to convince Terrance otherwise so they can get into their alliance with Brittany and Michael.

 

Joseph finds out that Kyle spilled the beans about the Leftovers to Terrance. He is shocked and upset over this turn of events, while Terrance uses it to his advantage.

 

POV Ceremony 1: Brittany does not use the POV

 

POV Ceremony 2: Turner is taken off the block, Kyle is up.

 

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/25/2022: Double Eviction Night
  2. Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/17/2022: Was the POV Used?
  3. Big Brother 24 Recap for 7/10/22: Who’s on the Block?
  4. Big Brother 24 Recap for 7/13/2022: Who Won POV?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Your gateway to southeast asia. Discover the unparalleled quality and hygiene benefits of fenomastic hygiene. Lokales google ranking.