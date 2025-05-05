Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/25/2022: Double Eviction Night

Tonight is the first double eviction on CBS’s Big Brother 24. The first will evict someone from Big Brochella (Monte or Jasmine) and Dyre Fest (Kyle or Joseph).

First we get to the Big Brochella happenings. Jasmine thinks she could be safe because Monte is still on the block. She also admits she has been milking her injury and fake limping.

Eviction time! Monte and Jasmine give their final pleas and the vote begins.

In a 2-0 vote, Jasmine is evicted from the Big Brother Household. She is also Juror #2.

Julie welcomes Jasmine as the audience cheers. They talk about her time on the show and how she really isn’t surprised by this turn of events. She watches her goodbye messages and goes on her way.

Dyre Fest time! Terrance makes it clear that Joseph is the real target. Joseph, for his part, spills ALLLLLLLL the tea on the Leftovers, including how Kyle was the mastermind. He lets Terrance know that he turned him and he will do it to someone else to get what he wants.

Turner, Kyle, Terrance and Alyssa form an all-new final four. The plan now is to get rid of Joseph.

Joseph continues to spill the tea in hopes that it will make everyone turn on Kyle. Sadly, this backfires and he is the one who gets attacked. Everyone thinks he is lying and takes Kyle’s side.

Eviction time! As predicted, Joseph is evicted in a 2-0 vote. He gets his own interview with Julie and then goes to the jury house as the third juror.

The house is reunited!

More Sunday, stay tuned!