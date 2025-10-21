Baby Sitters Club Episode 7: Boy Crazy Stacey

The episode opens with Stacey narrating that she and Mary Anne are going to Sea City for a babysitting job with the Pikes. They are very excited. Kristy is surprised that Richard is letting Mary Anne go. Mary Anne says he is taking it well (as they flash to him crying) and that he only made her get one pieces as a way to exert some measure of control.

Episode 7: Boy Crazy Stacey

The episode opens with Stacey narrating that she and Mary Anne are going to Sea City for a babysitting job with the Pikes. They are very excited. Kristy is surprised that Richard is letting Mary Anne go. Mary Anne says he is taking it well (as they flash to him crying) and that he only made her get one pieces as a way to exert some measure of control.

Stacey says they can bond over bikini shopping. Claudia says she is staying with Mimi during the break and that they will both be bored.

Kristy says her mom is wedding planning and becoming basic. Dawn says her mom is obsessed with Tinder….but she and Mary Anne have a plan to get their parents back together.

Kristy sets some ground rules and says she is going to miss them, leading to a group hug.

At Sea City, we meet the Pikes…Mallory, Jordan, Adam, Byron, Nicky, Margo and Claire, who thinks she is Fido the dog.Vanessa, the last Pike comes out of the car, sprouting off poetry. Mrs. Pike says it is annoying, but they want their kids to follow their bliss.

In Stoneybrook, Dawn calls Richard, pretending to be her mom to invite him over for dinner. However, he sees through it and hangs up, despite her pleas to give love a chance.

At Sea City, Mallory shows them their room and says to let her know if they need anything. They send her to go get the girls ready for the beach and start planning everything they want to do and see while there. They are thrilled they are getting paid to be on the beach.

In Stoneybrook, Kristy is at Watson’s, checking out her new room. He is excited about it, but she is unconvinced. He asks her to babysit on Saturday and she agrees. He tries to hug her, but ends up shaking her hand instead.

At the beach, the Pike triplets play when Nicky tries to join them. Stacey tells them to let him play, but Adam yells at him and Byron says not to be mean to her. She reminds them to be nice and include Nicky.

She goes back to Mary Anne when she spots the hot lifeguard. She rushes to tell Mary Anne about it, who thinks she is insane. However, Stacey decides to get his attention and introduces herself to Scott. As they talk the other lifeguard says they are out of soda and asks Scott to make a soda run. He says he has to go when Stacey notices he dropped his whistle. He tells her it is his gift to her and calls her cutie. She is smitten.

She keeps trying to impress him by bringing him sodas (which his friends steal)and finding ways to get his attention. He seems to be oblivious or not into her, but she is not letting it stop her….even if it means leaving Mary Anne with all the work.

Jordan, Adam and Nicky bury Mary Anne in sand and run away. Two guys run by and offer to rescue her…unless she is doing this for the ‘gram. She says she needs help and rants about Stacey. One of them says that he has done this before and not to be sorry when she apologizes for her rant. He introduces himself as Alex and offers to repay him in ice cream, henna tattoos and an almost dead crab. He thinks she is funny and she says a lot of people who barely know her say that.

He introduces the other guy as his cousin Toby and asks her to hang out that night. She says she has plans with Stacey, who is trying to impress Scott. They say she looks busy and Alex gives her his number in case her plans change.

Later on, Stacey tells Mary Anne about Scott being at Burger Garden and they should go. Mary Anne asks about their plans to buy bikinis and Stacey says to put a pin in it because it is freezing. Mary Anne says she is inviting Alex and Toby. Stacey asks if Scott will like them and Mary Anne asks why she is turning herself inside out for a guy she barely knows. Stacey says she is sorry but…and then Mary Anne says she may not be as mature as her, but she is mature enough to know she was hired to do a job. Deep down, Stacey agrees, but says Scott is worth not being a good friend or babysitter.

At home, Kristy is watching Karen and Andrew, who are going to wash Watson’s car. The kids send her to get sponges, but warn her about going into the room with the blue door. She goes in anyway and gets locked in She sees the kids and calls for them to let her out, but they don’t hear her. She sees them about to use steel wool on the car and screams for the not to, but no avail.

At Sea City, Stacey and Mary Anne are with Toby and Alex. Toby tells a joke about a hungry clock going back for seconds. Alex asks Stacey if she got it and she is distracted looking for Scott. Mary Anne says not to bother. Toby asks if she is looking for someone and Mary Anne snarks that she is looking for a hunk slamming burgers. Toby says that is him and slams his own burger, making everyone laugh.

Kristy, Andrew and Karen try to figure out what to do with the car. Kristy thinks they should push it into the street and hopes someone hits it so it looks like it was a hit and run or stolen, while Karen says to put in in the garage. She says Watson hardly drives it and there are less than one hundred of them available.

Stacey spots Scott and asks what she should do. Mary Anne suggests getting him a gift, which Stacey thinks is a great idea. Mary Anne says she was joking. Stacey takes Toby to help her find something.

Mary Anne tells Alex this is what she had to deal with and he says he can relate. He says he once liked a guy at theatre camp and it got weird when he was cast as his dad. He asks if there is anyone special in her life and she tells him about Logan. She says her legs turn to jello when she sees him. He convinces her to talk to him because otherwise she will never know if he feels the same.

Stacey shops for a gift and Toby tells her anything can be special if it comes from someone special. She spots him and runs to give him the candy she got him….only to see him with his girlfriend. He asks about the chocolate and his girlfriend thinks they are for him because all the girls on the beach are in love with him. Luckily, Toby saves her by saying he is her boyfriend and the chocolate is for him. Stacey runs off in tears as Mary Anne follows.

At the house, Mary Anne asks if she is okay.. Stacey feels embarrassed. Byron comes to her door and she says she needs space. Jordan and Adam come in the room to tease Byron about his crush on Stacey. Stacey then has a heart to heart with him and realizes they were in similar situations. They hug it out and she feels better.

Kristy tries to find someone to fix Watson’s car when he calls from a blocked number, knowing she is avoiding him and what happened with the car. He says Karen is a lot and she apologies. They agree not to tell Liz and she tells him she likes her room before disconnecting the call.

Back at the beach, the kids play and Stacey returns the whistle to Scott. She goes back to the group to finish off their last day.

Sharon shows Dawn a turtle Richard gave her as a gift with a note that says he went back into his shell.

Stacey and Mary Anne make up and agree they are both dorks. Stacey gives them matching shirts and helps Byron put his bag in the car. She asks him if he is sitting next to her and he says he need space.

Toby comes to say goodbye and gives her a book about seashells with an inscription inside. She kisses him and squeals over her first kiss with Mary Anne. She wonders how the relationship will work out as the episode comes to a close.

