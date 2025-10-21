Night Court Recap for Ab-ventures in Babysitting

Night Court opens with Wyatt, Flobert and Dan having coffee. Wyatt comments on it, with Dan saying he is ruining it.

Abby and Gurgs walk in and tells them they need to uncover their thighs. Flobert says this cannot happen because he has a doctor’s note. It turns out a TikTok influencer is coming, and they all need to be prepared. Gurgs tells them that the influencer called her a fail-lif. She also says that Abby and Wyatt are her secret weapons, with the former being excited and the latter being more interested in his cool new bracelet.

At that moment, Heather, Abby’s old friend, comes in and says she has a baby, which she left on the changing table. She rushes to get it and then goes with Abby to her office to introduce her to baby DiGiorno, after the pizza. She says she has to be a grown up now and then rushes off to pump, leaving Abby with the baby.

Abby tries to talk to the baby, which Dan witnesses. He teases her about it as she convinces him she is good with babies.

Later on, Abby presides over a case, which is Lion King themed. She gives the defendant a fine and then makes Lion King references of her own.

Gurgs looks for the influencer Dr. Nitelife and makes sure everyone is boring, all while making fun of Heather, who continues to make fun of Dan. She tries to film him, which annoys Dan. He tells her to put the phone away.

Abby convinces Heather to go out as per Gurgs’s request, which she happily does, telling Abby how to differentiate the baby’s cries.

Abby tells everyone ‘Crazy Heather’ is gone, but then the baby begins crying, so she declares it the end of the good news.

Gurgs asks Wyatt for help because she needs someone normal. Flobert finds this offensive and runs off. At that moment, Dr. Nitelife shows up, ready to film. However, he thinks the courthouse is boring this year, despite two puppets making out behind him. Gurgs distracts him from this, while Wyatt takes him on a tour.

Gurgs yells at the puppets to get a room and wash on hot.

Abby struggles with taking care of the baby, with Dan acting snarky about it. She tries to convince him that babies like her but continues to prove him wrong. She says there was a baby on a beach that once likes her, but that was the Coppertone ad.

Flobert scares Abby and says that he thought she disappeared.

Dr. Nitelife hates his tour and thinks it is boring, saying it is even worse than the Sex and the City Steve tour. Gurgs continues to make it as boring as possible, while Flobert tries to have the gang help him choose a wig. As she pushes him out of the way, Dr. Nitelife says he is onto Gurgs and convinces Wyatt to help him get the footage he needs.

Abby continues to struggle with babysitting, but finally gets him to laugh when she wears a mask and makes funny noises. Dan sees this and goes to play with the baby. She is upset the baby likes him and freaks out, causing Dan to accuse her of being jealous. She storms off as he talks about babies, causing her to make fun of him dating pediatric nurses in the eighties. He says Kimberly was his favorite.

Back in court, Abby is complaining about Dan and the baby while Dr. Nitelife sees Dan walk in with the baby, saying the Golden Bachelor and the baby are interesting.

Flobert goes to work the case, wearing a ‘lawyer’ wig. Dan uses baby talk for his part of the case and is told to use his big boy voice. The case has to do with a dude flashing his nipples and clowns, causing Gurgs to freak out.

Things only get worse when the baby needs a new diaper. Dan wants to change him, but Abby wants to get through the case. Dr. Nitelife loves it and films it all, once again telling Gurgs she is a fail-lif.

Abby and Dan fight over the baby, with her saying the baby sucks….just as Heather walks in. She throws a pie at Abby, but hits Gurgs. Dr. Nitelife says this is going viral!

Abby and Heather talk about the baby situation. Heather admits she is overwhelmed and when she was out she got hot dogs. She offers one to Abby and cuts it so she won’t choke. She then says she is a good mom and thinks she could teach a class.

Dan comes in to say goodbye to the baby, who finally acts happy around Abby. She thinks she won and Dan boops her nose.

Later on, everyone cleans up from the mess. Dr. Nitelife shows Gurgs the video, which she loves because it is cute. It isn’t what he wanted, but she tells him to continue making videos as the episode comes to a close.